Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAR: Grafton Netball Association star Tahlia O'Hara playing for the North Coast Academy of Sport at the NSW Academy Championships in Orange.
STAR: Grafton Netball Association star Tahlia O'Hara playing for the North Coast Academy of Sport at the NSW Academy Championships in Orange. Grafton Netball Association
Netball

Clarence netball star takes MVP at NSW Academy Championship

Mitchell Keenan
by
30th Sep 2019 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: Three Clarence Valley netball stars travelled to Orange over the weekend for the 2019 Academy Netball Challenge to represent the North Coast Academy of Sport with one claiming MVP at the tournament.

Grafton Netball Association's Tahlia O'Hara was joined by Lower Clarence Netball Association player Carissa Militaidou and coach Melissa Bowley on the trip south, and the NCAS side made a strong start with a win and a loss on day one.

PRIZE PAIR: Lower's Carissa Militaidou and coach Melissa Bowley.
PRIZE PAIR: Lower's Carissa Militaidou and coach Melissa Bowley. Lower Clarence Netball Associati

The young pair earned their place in the academy after showing signs of real talent within their regions of Clarence Valley Netball and went up against some of the best young stars in the sport.

NCAS put in some great performances on the court and represented the North Coast well in the green division.

O'Hara proving to be best on court in the division to earn MVP honours in Orange after some scintillating performances.

O'Hara and Militaidou will look to continue with their strong development in the sport at the NCAS as they ramp up their training programs for the 2019/20 season.

Bowley will also look to benefit from extensive netball coverage at the academy as they look to train participants of all forms including players, umpires and coaches to round out the game in the region.

academy netball challenge carissa militaidou clarence netball melissa bowley north coast academy of sport tahlia o'hara
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New data reveals holiday traffic hotspots to avoid

    New data reveals holiday traffic hotspots to avoid

    News Hitting the road over the long weekend? Here's where that heavy traffic will be

    LAST CHANCE: Vote now for Valley's favourite bakery

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Vote now for Valley's favourite bakery

    Opinion Have your say before voting closes at midnight tonight!

    Former Maclean teacher, community advocate passes away

    premium_icon Former Maclean teacher, community advocate passes away

    People and Places Committed to his community and communication

    CUTE: Little Hallie's jump for joy

    premium_icon CUTE: Little Hallie's jump for joy

    People and Places VIDEO: 'The pure joy on her face, I hope it brings a smile'