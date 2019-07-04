Clarence netballers go crazy for a good cause

LEFT TO RIGHT: Jorja White, Isabelle Zammot, Kali Swift, Bella Duncombe (bottom frame), Olivia Hinde (top frame), Laynie Rheinberger, Mia Phelps and Bridgette Bill at the Lower Clarence crazy hair and sock day on Saturday.

NETBALL: Spectators at the Lower Clarence Netball Association (LCNA) courts in Maclean were treated to an interesting sight last Saturday as girls in junior and senior teams from the area dressed up in crazy outfits for the Kids' Cancer Project.

Saturday was the first of its kind in four years and organisers Marrianne Lawrence and Danielle Bryant were excited to see such a show of solidarity as they raised $464 for a good cause.

"It's a great event, we've had so many adults and kids participating and having fun with it,” Bryant said

"The girls do their hair and wear their socks all to raise funds for kids who really need our help.”

Teams from Maclean, Yamba, Iluka and surrounds all took part in the successful day for the club.

The LCNA will also have teams travelling to Penrith to compete in the NSW Junior State League Championships today and Lawrence was excited for the trip.

"We would like to wish all our teams and officials the very best of luck,” Lawrence said.

Senior sides competed in the State League Championships in Narellen last month as well.

"Despite the tough competition this year both teams played really well and were complimented great sportsmanship,” she said.