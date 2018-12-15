Clarence nippers among the best at interbranch

Minnie-Water Wooli nippers Tanika Crispin,13, and Jack Lougher, 13, are fresh off competing at the NSW Surf Life Saving Interbranch Titles.

SURF LIFE SAVING: It was a chance to come up against the best nippers in the State and Minni Water-Wooli trio Matt Parkin, Jack Lougher and Tanika Crispin far from disappointed in the competition.

Competing at the NSW Interbranch Championships at Black Head Beach, the trio represented the North Coast surf lifesaving branch with pride.

Not content to just excel at one event, all three competed in multiple disciplines across the weekend, with Lougher pulling out all the stops to finish with a bronze medal performance in the under-14 beach flags.

For Crispin, who competed in the under-14 swim, board race, board rescue relay and ironwoman, she said the interbranch titles was a daunting experience, but also rewarding.

"I was a bit nervous heading into it, because the people we came up against were really good,” she said.

For Lougher, who also competed in a multitude of events including the beach sprints, flags, sprint relay and cameron relay - a team ironman style event which includes two swim legs, a board and a sprint leg - the competition turned out to be a real thrill.

"It makes you nervous because the people we were up against train like seven days a week, they are insane,” he said.

"But for the most part I think I matched it with them.”

It was a major achievement for the small coastal club to have three representatives in the 35-person North Coast team.

"It is a bit of an honour to represent the whole North Coast for sure,” Lougher said.

"To think we were among the best nippers in the region for our age group is definitely something special.”

Lougher and Parkin will now set their sights on the NSW Junior Surf Life Saving State titles in February while Crispin said she would put her focus on local nipper carnivals.