Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis
Clarence nursery to double in capacity

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
26th May 2020 12:00 PM
CLARENCE forestry received a welcome boost this morning with the announcement of a $1m upgrade to a Grafton nursery.

The investment will double the capacity of Forestry Corporation's Grafton Production Nursery, fast-tracking efforts to replant timber plantations affected by fires over the summer, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

The announcement was made alongside Deputy Premier John Barilaro and follows the government's recently announced $140m bushfire recovery stimulus package.

"This is a massive boost to the Grafton region as the timber industry will be vital to regrowing the local economy after bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"Half of the components will be manufactured locally, with work expected to be complete by September in time to begin sowing the next season's crop."

The expansion will enable the nursery to grow around 4 million seedlings for replanting in 2021, eclipsing the record 2.3 million being dispatched this month for this year's planting program.

bushfire chris gulaptis john barilaro nsw forestry corporation
