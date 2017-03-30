Clarence on alert with more wild weather on the way

THE SKIES are not expected to clear tonight with heavy rainfall predicted in the upper and lower Clarence Valley, keeping the Clarence River on flood watch.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Helen Reid said a lot of water is expected to fall.

"It's expected to intensify in the dark hours," she said.

"As Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves to the east, a cold pressure system from the south is moving through (the NSW coast)."

Car drives through flood waters near the BP Tornik on March 30, 2017. Caitlan Charles

Ms Reid said destructive winds are expected to hit coastal areas from around Yamba, north which are expected to reach 120kms per hour.

BOM Hydrologist Justin Robinson said the major rainfall across the Clarence valley will mean people need to keep updated on the conditions and river levels.

"In the past 24 hours to 4pm we've had up to 66mm in the upper Clarence River," Mr Robinson said.

"In Tabulam they've had about 54mm to 4pm.

"We're starting to see some level rises in the upper stream."

Flooding next to the Gwydir Highway near the Rogan Ridge Rd turn off. Caitlan Charles

Damaging surf conditions are also predicted for the Clarence coast.

Surf Life Saving Australia and the BOM have issued a warning for Northern NSW beaches.

Waves exceeding 5 metres in the from around Yamba, north are likely to produce significant beach erosion.

SLSNSW Operations Manager Andy Kent has urged the public to take the warnings seriously.

Beachgoers and rock fishers are advised not to take any unnecessary risks.

High tides on Friday in this area may exceed the highest astronomical tide of the year.