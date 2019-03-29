Clarence parents rally for more supervision of school buses

CLARENCE VALLEY parents have rallied behind a mother fed up with the bullying her son has experienced on his daily bus ride home from school.

Veronica Balsamello started a Facebook page 'Pushing for more adult supervision on buses' following an overwhelming response from parents who's children have experienced the same issue.

The page currently has more than 150 likes.

"A lot of people willing to get behind it, a lot of people wanting this change to happen,” Ms Balsamello said.

Ms Balsamello has planned several events to unite parents, including a free coffee and chat and a petition.

She said the response was a "wake-up” call that bullying on school buses was not isolated.

"It's a wake-up call to see what it is happening on our buses and it's bloody scary.”

She has urged parents to contact Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with their story.

"He is happy to get involved, but he needs parents to come and tell their story,”

A Busways spokesperson said in response to the incident of bullying towards Ms Balasamello's son, the bus driver was spoken to and in-bus CCTV footage was reviewed.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to observe the incident that has been described to us due to the student being out of frame.

"Busways has advised the parent of the 'safe seat' strategy which involves the child sitting in the seat directly behind the driver and for the child to alert the driver to any incidents that occur during the service.”

"If the bus driver is made aware of any incidents they are expected to verbally intervene if passengers have breached the code of conduct.”

"Without definite CCTV footage of the incident, Busways is unable to prohibit any students from boarding the bus for misbehaviour at this stage.”

"Busways is obligated to work with police in relation to any matter they're investigating and will do so if this matter is escalated.”

Ms Balsamello said her son often sits at the front of the bus but the day of the incident another student required the seat.

She said extra supervisors were on the bus three days last week which significantly reduced problems.