Runners get festive during a pre-Christmas Grafton Parkrun at Barnier Park.
Sport

Clarence Parkrun competitors post blistering Christmas times

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
PARKRUN: Both Yamba and Grafton Parkrun competitors broke a number of personal bests as the final run of the decade draws near.

Up-River, Grafton’s usual suspects were at the top with Joshua Duff (20.53) leading the pack ahead of star athlete Jo Powell (20.59), Lachlan Wilcox (21.10) and Belinda James (21.36).

Jo Powell leads the charge during a pre-Christmas Grafton Parkrun at Barnier Park.
But the coastal crew in Yamba unleashed during a warm Saturday morning to post six personal bests including three at the top of the leaderboard.

Rhys Fischer (17.44, NEW PB), Jay Adams (18.14, NEW PB) Jason Culton (18.52) and Aimee Fleming (19.46, NEW PB) all hurtled through the 5km run to break the 20 minute mark.

Parkrunners will return for a final run of the decade on Saturday and there could be some more participants out to break their personal best.

