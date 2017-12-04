Clarence police commended for bravery

RECOGNISED: Leading Senior Constable Shane Pitt and Senior Constable Lindsay Elphick were recognised for their actions at Coutts Crossing in 2013.

Trevor Veale

THREE Clarence Valley police officers have received commendations for their courage and devotion to duty at the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Awards Day on Thursday last week.

Constable Matthew Long from Yamba, Leading Senior Constable Shane Pitt from Wooli and Constable Lindsay Elphick from Grafton received Commissioner's Commendation Award, which were presented by NSW Police Force Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell.

According to their commendation, In 2012, Constable Long, along with other police, attended a residence at Kurnell where they were confronted by an offender who threatened them with a firearm. Police sought cover and began negotiations with the offender attempting to calm the situation.

The offender walked into the rear yard and raised his hands as police requested but then lent down out of sight and rose again holding a firearm. Refusing to comply and drop the firearm, the offender walked back into the residence. Negotiations with the offender continued until the situation was resolved. Constable Long displayed professionalism and bravery during this volatile incident and is highly commended for actions.

Leading Senior Constable Pitt and Constable Elphick received their award for their actions during the arrest of an armed offender threatening suicide at Coutts Crossing in October 2013.

Senior Constable Pitt and Constable Elphick responded to a report of an offender who was intending to commit suicide by firearm. The offender was located seated in a motor vehicle and drove off as police approached. A pursuit then commenced in which the offender raised a handgun in the air through the driver's window, aimed it towards the officers and discharged a round.

The offender then returned to a residence and placed the firearm in the letter box, which was promptly seized by Senior Constable Pitt and Constable Elphick. After negotiations, the offender surrendered to police and was arrested. Both officers displayed professionalism and bravery during the incident and are highly commended for their actions.