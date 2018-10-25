Menu
Do you recognise this man?
Police searching for break-in suspect

25th Oct 2018 11:40 AM

POLICE are hoping someone will recognise the man shown in CCTV footage captured at a Westlawn home earlier this month.

On Sunday, October 14 a number of motor vehicles parked in Milton Street, Cranworth, McLennan Close and Court Street were broken into.

One resident was able to captured CCTV footage which depicts a suspect described as male, bald, aged 20-30 wearing light coloured track pants and a hoodie.

The CCTV images were posted on Facebook and have since been shared across social media.

 

