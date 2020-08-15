Clarence prospect taking his game to next level at Maclean

MACLEAN Bobcats have had a fruitful season on return to the Football Far North Coast Premier League and a promising youth system could see them up for many more to come.

Former Grafton United star Keanu Staader is the latest prospect to join the Bobcats revolution, as young gun Braidy Power-Casson continues to blaze a trail to the top.

The promising 16-year-old was a part of the talented Clarence contingent selected to tour the United Kingdom with the West Ham Academy in London.

Grafton's Keanu Staader send the ball into the box in the Men’s Division 2 North grand final between Grafton United Sirens and Majos FC White at Yamba in 2019.

Coach Dennis Mavridis has spoken highly of the club’s younger players in the past, and was excited to see another emerging under the tutelage of the club.

“Keanu came over at the start of the season and he’s a really good young talent,” Mavridis said.

“He’s learning very quickly and he’s really positive and energetic. He’s coming along very well. By end of season expect him to really be on top of his game.”

Keanu Staader (left) awaits his turn to see some action in the Maclean Bobcats FFNC Premier League side during a clash against Alstonville FC at Maclean last weekend.

While Staader will need to work for a starting spot, Mavridis is giving him plenty of opportunity to find his feet as he transitions into the Premier League after taking out the Men’s Division 2 North grand final with Grafton United last year.

“He gets a lot of time in the Premier League side coming off the bench,” he said.

“He trains really well and is always asking ‘what can I do better’. His ability to take direction from senior players is another strong side to his game. We have a real talent in him.”

Maclean Bobcats so far in 2020:

Bobcats’ statement win on return to Far North Coast

COMEBACK CATS: Magic Maclean breaks eight-year record

Bobcats come crashing down in Bangalow blowout

Bobcats bounce back in long-awaited home return

After an exhausting start to the season playing three games in eight days, Mavridis’ side was ready to do it again and will be more prepared this time around.

“We’ve got a couple of home games coming up so that will help during another busy week,” he said.

“We’re at home to Lismore Thistles on Sunday. The following Friday we’re at home to Byron Bay and then on Sunday we’re away to South Lismore Celtics.

“It’ll be another full on eight-day period playing three games again but we’re fitter now and we should have some players back in the squad.”

Maclean face Lismore Thistles at Wherrett Park from 2.30pm on Sunday as they look to remain at the top end of the FFNC Premier League ladder.