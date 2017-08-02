21°
Clarence provider wins home care contract

Tim Howard
| 2nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Clarence Care + Support service manager Kerry Little, the Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Alison Leigh and Karen Waterhouse.
Clarence Care + Support service manager Kerry Little, the Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Alison Leigh and Karen Waterhouse.

A CLARENCE Valley based community care service has won a Federal Government contract to provide short term in-home care to allow elderly people to continue living independently in their homes.

The Clarence Valley Council's Clarence Care + Support will be the provider for Short Term Restorative Care packages, which has the potential to be worth $250,000 over a year to the provider.

Clarence Care + Support service manager Kerry Little said STRC was delivered in eight-week packages of intensive services designed to slow or reverse functional decline in older people.

She said the packages are recipients of the service and the service providers tailor the packages to suit their individual needs.

"The packages allow people to upgrade their skills or get well enough to continue to live in their own homes,” she said.

The Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, announced the funding for the program from the Federal Department of Health.

"We all know that people are most comfortable at home,” he said. "This early intervention program will allow people to stay in their homes for longer.

"These new places puts the wishes of our ledlerly community first and provides them with flexibility and choice in the services they receive in their own home.”

Mr Hogan said the total funding for the service would depend on the uptake of the service.

"The average for delivery of each round of packages is around $11,000,” he said. "It could be worth up to $250,000 for a year.”

Ms Little said the aim of providing SRTC packages was to support clients while they regained the ability to return to normal daily life, help people manage new or changing health conditions and provide assistance to clients so they could live as independently as possible.

Grafton Daily Examiner
