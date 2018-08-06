Clarence racing boss backs major industry change

New initiatives from Racing NSW, which take effect on September 1, are hoped to bring country horses more in line with city gallopers.

RACING: Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie believes the racing industry in New South Wales has made a major step forward following the release of impending changes to the handicapping system.

The changes to the system, announced by Racing NSW chairman Peter V'landys last week, will come into effect on September 1, and have come off the back of months of industry consultation.

The biggest change to affect country trainers will be the introduction of a separate benchmark for country races.

The separate benchmark will see horses more appropriately handicapped when they move between metropolitan/provincial to country racing and vice versa.

"The two distinct benchmark figures will better enable country performed horses to be more competitive in metropolitan and provincial races,” V'landys said.

With the introduction of the country benchmark, there will also be a streamlining process of the benchmark figures with races in the bush now run at Benchmark 50, 58, 66 and 74 levels.

"I think this improves the benchmarking system,” Beattie said. "They have gone from having five benchmark levels at 2.5kg differentials to now only having three benchmark levels at 4kg differentials.

"That will make it easier for trainers in our region to better program their horses. It should make it easier for more people to get into racing, which is what we want.”

The changes are aimed to increase parity and competitiveness in the industry.