Clarence residents may need to rethink Sydney trip

IF YOU'RE heading south for the school holidays today, you might need to rethink your route with a crash a Telegraph Point north of Port Macquarie.

Police have reported that a woman has died in the serious multi-vehicle crash, involving a b-double.

Diversions are now in place following the closure of the Pacific Highway with motorists in light vehicles are being diverted.

If you're heading from the Clarence Valley, head for the New England Highway via Glen Innes to avoid the backlog.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or allow plenty of additional travel time.

There is no forecast as to when the highway will reopen.