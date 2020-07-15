Clarence rising sporting talent recognised

THE sport stars of the future were given some extra help on their journey to chasing their dreams when they were recognised as recipients of a Local Sporting Champions grant.

At an awards morning tea on Tuesday, Page MP Kevin Hogan presented seven local teenagers with a certificate in recognition of their achievements and confirmed their grants from the program.

"Those who received the awards have excelled themselves representing the Clarence Valley on the national and state stage," Mr Hogan said.

"The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between 12 and 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.

"The Clarence Valley has produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent.

"Unfortunately succeeding in sport doesn't just take talent and determination - parents also often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions. I'm very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.

"Sport is important in the development of young people: it teaches them lifelong skills like teamwork, keeps them fit and healthy, and allows them to excel in something they love and enjoy.

"I encourage any budding champions out there who have the opportunity of competing at a state, national or international event to apply for a grant by contacting my office or checking out the website ausport.gov.au."

Clarence Valley Sporting Champions

•Koorie-Rose Reilly, 17, 2019 NSWCHSSA Athletics Championships

•William Tait, 13, 2020 Little Athletics NSW State Championships

•Jack Leeson, 14, 2020 Swimming NSW Junior State Age Championships

•Maison Simmons, 12, NSW PSSA Boys Cricket Championships

•Lily Mainey, 12, Netball NSW Junior State Titles

•Harriett Irving, 16, 2020 QLD School Sport 13-19 Years Triathlon State Championships

•Toby Campbell, 16, 2019 Swimming NSW Senior State Age Championship