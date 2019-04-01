Clarence River diversity 'oarsome' say visiting rowers

AN INTERNATIONAL rowing company on its first visit to Australia says the Clarence River has exceeded their expectations with its diversity and beauty.

Six rowers from around Canada, the USA, Switzerland and Australia set off from Copmanhurst on Saturday for the 100km row to Iluka at the mouth of the river.

The owner of Rowing the World, Ruth Marr, said her group, which rows on rivers on all the continents, was thrilled with the rivers in Australia.

"This is our first time in Australia and it's been fantastic," she said. "Last week we rowed in Tasmania and the Clarence has certainly exceeded expectations."

She said the group enjoyed the diversity of scenery on the river on the first two days.

"It's been so beautiful with the big cliffs on the river on the first day, then giving way to pastures and woodland and then more cliffs.

"It's such a beautiful river for rowing too. We will definitely be coming here again."

Ms Marr said the group was looking forward to more changing scenery when the boats head down river to their Thursday destination at Iluka.

Grafton Rowing Club member Rob Heathcote said the trip could be the start of something big for the Clarence.

"My wife and I were looking to do something like this on an overseas trip and we came across Rowing the World," he said.

"We were able to work with them to bring a group to Australia and row on the Clarence River."

He said the possibilities for bringing more groups like this to the region could grow from this initial experience.

"It was a lot of work, but it's been a great experience for us," he said. "It's something we would like to see develop and the signs are good so far."

Ms Marr said the Clarence Valley Council's tourism information website had been a great source of information.

"We were able to get a really good idea of the places we could go to here from it," she said.

"It was really easy to use and had lots of good information for us."

He said his club would hand the group over to the Lower Clarence and Iluka clubs for the last few days of the trip.

The rowers have enjoyed the Valley's hospitality and sights as part of the trip.