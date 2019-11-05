Clarence River: Fact and Fiction - Part III

This dam, first proposed in 2011 is, coincidentally, at the same location as Sir Earle Page's, although his was for hydropower, while Ibbo's is mostly for other reasons. So, what are its pros and cons?

Pros:

1. It is the best (only) place on the catchment where enough water consistently flows, to support a dam.

2. It is only 30km from the estuary and has no effect on upstream tributaries.

3. Once filled to an everyday level (one cyclone), current flows into the estuary would continue.

4. Based on historic water flows during cyclonic events, it would flood-proof the lower Clarence. The importance and positive outcomes of this are significant and should not be underestimated.

5. "But the delta needs floods to replenish the soils!" This is no longer the case. Modern farming techniques do a better job. Also, as communities expand, more damage occurs, and the amount of toxic stuff washed out to sea is unacceptable. This is validated by Yamba having to close its beaches due to contamination from floodwaters.

6. It would ensure that there would be a more even flow of fresh water into the estuary to add to the Orara's annual, 250gigalitres/year contribution.

7. It would minimise or eliminate the significant flood insurance levies.

8. It would allow flood-prone land, which is currently not used, to be developed for housing, industries and possibly farming. This would apply to all estuarine communities, many of whom are already short of land that can be developed.

9. The lake above the dam would become a major freshwater recreation area, one of the few in coastal NSW. (Townsville's dam now attracts more people than Magnetic Island does.)

10. Fish habit for the eastern cod and other freshwater fish would be improved, particularly during droughts.

11. For fish, which migrate from salt to fresh, fish ladders would be built.

12. Water could be pumped up to the top of the range. It would require a 70km pipeline, with a lift of 1050m going into a small holding dam at 1100m on the Kneipps Creek. From there it could be piped north and south. Usage priority would be people, industry, farmers and environment. None would be released into the westward flowing rivers. At 200ML/day (73GL/year), it would only be 5 per cent of an annual flow of 1500GL and at 500ML/day it would be 12 per cent.

13. Water could also be gravity piped to the delta, for CV farmers and industry. It could also be used to supplement Casino's, Lismore's and Ballina's water supplies.

14. Cost: Compared to the benefits, both short and long term, the costs would be minimal.

Preliminary map of a Nymboida River dam. Supplied by John Ibbotson

Cons:

1. As well as the dam and its infrastructure, there would need to be a review/rebuild of the current upstream roads and bridges.

2. Farmers who own or use the land down to the river's confines, would need to be compensated, although the lake would provide other opportunities for them.

3. People who like having "exclusive" use of this part of the river will have a hissy fit, but so be it.

Based on the above positive outcomes, which would benefit our LGA and those around us, then the process to develop this essential infrastructure needs to be started ASAP.

We've missed out helping our neighbours during this drought and who knows when the next, inevitable one will arrive. Not only that, but Water for Our Neighbours has a much better ring to it than the Scrooge-like Not-a-Drop.

John Ibbotson, Gulmarrad