Clarence River Jockey Club saddles up for big season opener

THE 2020 July Racing Carnival has been and gone but Clarence River Jockey Club is already gearing up for a big season opener on Monday.

COVID-19 has put a dampener on what was otherwise a spectacular finish to the 2019/20 season in Grafton, but with a new season brings more changes to restrictions across the state.

"As you are no doubt aware COVID-19 hot spots have continued to emerge in New South Wales," CRJC CEO Michael Beattie said.

"However, at this stage we are still able to welcome members, the general public and owners back to our race meetings."

COVID restrictions were implemented to great effect during the July Carnival, as owners, members and guests enjoyed the action from a safe environment.

After some early trouble in the barriers before the race started, Michael Costa trained Reus stormed home late to take out the $80,000 Tursa Grafton Guineas (1600m).

Beattie had hoped restrictions could be loosened by this stage, but was pleased to be able to welcome members of the public to races at the CRJC.

"While at this time it is not my intention to vary these requirements it is possible that the restrictions may vary given the circumstances around COVID-19 on any given day," he said.

Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, Beattie said a good time awaits those who attend a big seven race meeting in Grafton on Monday.

"We are confident that those members and patrons that decide to come to the races will have a very enjoyable day," he said.

"We feel that given the size of our venue the likely COVID-19 restrictions will not have a negative effect on your ability to have an enjoyable day at the races and we look forward to welcoming you back to a reasonably normal racing experience."

Racing action will commence from 12.55pm at the CRJC on Monday, with seven top events set to make for some top quality action.

Limited tickets are available through the CRJC and can be arranged by phone on 6642 2566.