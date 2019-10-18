Clarence River junior cricketers have false start to season

AT THE CREASE: Troy Turner batting for Lower Clarence during the under-14 interdistrict grand final against Bellingen last year.

AT THE CREASE: Troy Turner batting for Lower Clarence during the under-14 interdistrict grand final against Bellingen last year. Bill North

CRICKET: Clarence River Junior Cricket Association's effort to set off for another summer hit a dampener yesterday when the opening under-14 matches were cut short by the rain.

With a similar look to the 2018/19 season, the under-14 competition is made up of three teams from the GDSC Easts Cricket Club and a newly formed partnership between Brothers and Coutts Crossing.

Former winners Tucabia-Copmanhurst were left without a side this year, but fellow finalists Brothers will be hoping to make their joint venture a fruitful partnership.

The under-12s will follow suit this afternoon with three games slated for a 4pm start at the JJ Lawrence Fields.

Once again, Easts will contribute the strongest representation with three teams after having two in last year's final while another merger will put Brothers and Tucabia-Copmanhurst side by side for 2019/20. South Services and Westlawn are the other two sides in a six-team competition.

-10s, will return to play on Saturday mornings with an increased total of seven teams on last year's six to take part.

Three Easts teams as well as Tucabia-Copmanhurst, Westlawn and South Services will join Coutts Crossing and Brothers cricket clubs on a joint venture.

Representative trials for both Lower Clarence and Clarence River are now under way for games starting early November. For more details see each association's Facebook page.