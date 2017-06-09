21°
Sport

Clarence River Masters ready to defend home pool

Matthew Elkerton
| 9th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
READY AND WAITING: Clarence River Masters' Swim Club members get in the water to train ahead of the upcoming swimming carnival.
READY AND WAITING: Clarence River Masters' Swim Club members get in the water to train ahead of the upcoming swimming carnival. Contributed

SWIMMING: Final training sessions were taking place this week in Yamba as local swimmers prepare for an invasion this weekend.

Almost 125 swimmers representing 22 clubs from all over Australia will compete over two days this Queen's birthday weekend in Yamba as part of the Clarence River Masters Swim Carnival.

It is the first time in a number of years that the carnival has had more than 100 competitors as people travel from as far south as Woolongong and as far north as the Sunshine Coast.

Thirty of our own Clarence River Masters Club members are competing, with several star performers hoping to build on their successes at the recent World Masters Games held in New Zealand.

Club president Jane Lawrence said many club members are adamant about defending their own home turf, especially when it comes to the State of Origin feature relay on Sunday.

"There is a trophy presented to the club who has the highest average point score across their swimmers and we are desperate to win that,” she said.

"It is great to see so many swimmers coming to Yamba to compete. We are really happy about it because these people have shown a bit of confidence in coming back to Yamba.”

Lawrence said a lot of the competitors were regular visitors for the carnival, but there are a slew of first timers including a contingent out of the newly reformed Coffs Harbour Masters Swim Club.

There will be all facets of the community represented at the carnival with the oldest competitor at 88 years old and the youngest only recently turned 19.

Fast times are also anticipated with the 25m freestyle event attracting starting time nominations as fast as 14 seconds.

In its 14th year, the signature event: the State of Origin relay clash between NSW and Queensland, will take place at 12.45pm on Sunday. Handicapper, David Abrahams, will select the swimmers based on their times throughout the carnival; like any match race, it is always so close.

It is expected that NSW will feature at least two hometown swimmers as they aim to retain the trophy for the third year in a row.

Spectators are invited to attend the carnival over the two days with the competitive racing providing quite a spectacle over the weekend.

Lawrence thanked the swell of sponsors including Westlawn Investments, Yamba Bowling Club, AB Accounting and Yamba Skin Clinic.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  carnival clarence river masters swim club masters swimming swimming yamba

