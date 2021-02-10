Clarence River navigate tricky run chase to earn one-day win

The Clarence River cricket side who victorious in the North Coast Premier League One-Day final at C.Ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Clarence River Cricket Association have claimed a hard-fought victory over Northern Districts to secure the North Coast Premier League One-Day title on Sunday.

After winning the toss and batting first, Northern Districts were keen to reverse their fortunes after succumbing to Sawtell in the NCCC Premier League T20 final just three days prior.

With ball in hand Shannon Connor (2 for 23 off 8.1), Rohan Hackett (1 for 34 off 8) and Matt Dalton (1 for 26 off 8) made early inroads into the Northern Districts batting line-up, until captain Taj Dosanjh (63) combined with Damon Rootes (24), Mark Maharaj (22) and Raman Phoonie (32*) to get their score to 8/199 from their 40 overs. Pick of the bowlers for CRCA was Jack Weatherstone with figures of 3 for 48 off 6.3 overs.

The Northern Districts cricket side who competed in the North Coast Premier League One-Day final at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday, 7th February, 2021.

CRCA skipper Jake Kroehnert said with the wicket on the C.ex International Stadium playing well and the batting power of Northern Districts keeping their opponents to under 200 was a mammoth effort.

"That was a par score for the ground, I definitely would have taken it at the start of the day," he said.

"I knew from there that if we batted sensibly and valued our wickets, made the most of our opportunities and batted in partnerships we would go well."

In their innings Northern Districts had early breakthroughs with Connor (2) and Kroehnert (12) both dismissed cheaply, before the partnership of Kallen Lawrence (52) and Eli Fahey (61), who put on a 104-run stand to help put their run chase and title aspirations back on track.

"That partnership was the match winning one, and without them we would have been in a bit of trouble," Kroehnert said.

"The two of them batted sensibly, not letting run rate creep away too much, but as soon as it did creep up Eli hit a boundary or Kal would get up other end and let Eli do all the dirty work."

After the two set batsmen were returned to the sheds by Blake Austin (2 for 32 off 8) there were some tight calls in the field with the next four wickets all coming by way of run outs as CRCA looked to push the quick singles and turn ones into twos.

"There were a couple of run outs that shouldn't have happened but we knew that knowing runnings the singles and twos would get us close enough and not let run rate get away from," Kroehnert said

"Off the back of some tight singles that kept us in the game, and after the partnership Eli and Kal had there were wickets in the sheds so while it doesn't look that good on paper it goes to show how tight the fielding was and how good the running was."

With just one over remaining in the match CRCA found the winning runs to secure the victory eight wickets down.

Umpire Dave Honeybrook, Clarence River captain Jake Kroehnert, Northern Districts captain Taj Dosanjh and umpire Dave Whitby ahead of the North Coast Premier League One-Day final at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday, 7th February, 2021.

"It was a good win, we enjoyed playing as a team all year together so to go out and get the job done was special," Kroehnert said.

"We've got a pretty big squad, and it's good to play with a few different people from the association, and to go away and get the job done for the association was pleasing.

We had a fair bit of support from everyone, there were a lot of comments throughout the week encouraging us to go get the job done so I'm really glad we got the win.

"As a team tough decision to make on the 12 go with but it paid off in the end."