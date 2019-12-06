Clarence River ready for huge Rowing Regatta

The Southport School are competing in the Championship Schoolboy Under 17 Eight, 2000 metres event during the City of Grafton Head of the Clarence River Regatta, Saturday, 10th December, 2016.

The Southport School are competing in the Championship Schoolboy Under 17 Eight, 2000 metres event during the City of Grafton Head of the Clarence River Regatta, Saturday, 10th December, 2016.

ROWING: This weekend the Clarence River will come alive with the running of the Head of the Clarence River Rowing Regatta and the Grafton Rowing Club’s Annual Regatta.

The Head of the Clarence River regatta set to take place today is one of Australia’s biggest school age regattas and, on occasion, attracts entrants from Western Australia and New Zealand as well as local, statewide and interstate rowers.

Some 280 athletes are entered in this regatta competing in 48 events who, together with coaches, parents and supporters give a boost to Grafton’s economy.

Commencing at 8am this morning with races spaced five minutes apart, the last event will be the highly contested final of the School Boys Eight at 3.25pm. The race is an impressive sight with eight teams of eight spaced across the river, followed by official boats.

Brisbane Boys 2 are competing in the Championship Schoolboy Under 17 Eight, 2000 metres event during the City of Grafton Head of the Clarence River Regatta, Saturday, 10th December, 2016.

Schools represented this year are: ACGS, Brisbane Boys, Canterbury, Centenary, Grafton High, Gregory Terrace, Kings, Maclean High, Nudgee, PLC Sydney, South Grafton High, St Josephs, The Armidale School, The Southport School and Tweed Heads.

This regatta is run by a dedicated group of senior and former rowers, with profits from the event going to sponsoring promising local Clarence Valley rowers.

Tomorrow will hold the running of the Grafton Rowing Club’s annual regatta, with a similar number of contestants, only this time Masters Rowers will be included, some competitors even in their 80s.

This weekend why not pay the river end of Prince Street, Grafton a visit.

Grafton Rowing Club will be operating a barbecue and drink stall.