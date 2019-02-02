Clarence River rep side named for Cotten Shield

CRICKET: Brad Chard will captain the Clarence River representative side for the first time when it takes on Lower Clarence in the annual Grafton Toyota Cotten Shield at McKittrick Park.

Chard, who represented Australia at the 2011 Under-19 World Cup, has spearheaded the Clarence River bowling attack with success for many years. The 25-year-old captains Tucabia-Copmanhurst at club level and selectors felt the time was right to give the experienced left-arm quick the opportunity to lead at representative level.

"The representative side has achieved limited success since it won the 2014-15 Country Shield at Tamworth,” CRCA selector Bill North said.

"(Former captain) Jake (Kroehnert) indicated last year he was prepared to step aside, which has given us an opportunity to have a fresh outlook for the future.

"Brad (Chard) is as keen as anyone to take down Lower Clarence in the Cotten Shield. We're interested to see what he can bring to the table in terms of showing what it means to play for Clarence River and we're confident he can turn the association towards an era of success.

"Kroehnert will continue to play an important role batting in the top order.

"While there are a few young blokes knocking down the door for selection in some positions, we've stayed loyal to those who have done a good job in the past and continue to perform at club level.

"The most notable new inclusion is wicket-keeper batsman Kallen Lawrence, who has forced his way into the side through sheer weight of runs at the top of the order for Brothers this season (397 at 56.71).”

The Clarence River representative team to play Lower Clarence under lights at McKittrick Park from 2.30pm on Sunday, February 10: Dylan Cleaver (South Services), Kallen Lawrence (wk) (Brothers), Jake Kroehnert (Brothers), Eli Fahey (Coutts Crossing), Jamie Firth (Brothers), Jacob Ellis (South Services), Rohan Hackett (Tucabia-Copmanhurst), Jack Weatherstone (Brothers), Brayden Pardoe (Tucabia- Copmanhurst), Brad Chard (c) (Tucabia-Copmanhurst), Nathan Blanch (Westlawn), Andy Kinnane (Brothers).

If unavailable please phone Bill North on 0431 375 205 or Tony Blanch on 0447 565 223 as soon as possible.

Players are asked to attend Ellem Oval nets at 5pm this Tuesday, February 5, for photos and again for a training session at 5pm on Friday, February 8.

Players are required to be at McKittrick Park by 1.45pm for 2.30pm start on Sunday, February 10.

Players and spectators are also invited to come along earlier in the day to support the Under-16s Cotten Shield, which starts at 10am.

Canteen facilities will operate throughout the day.