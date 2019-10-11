Clarence river runs in his blood

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of five generations of fisherman, Travis Anderson will never leave the Clarence River and his connection to it isn't one he can summarise in words.

"It's more of a feeling,” he said. "I've grown up knowing the area well.”

Mr Anderson works part-time as a fisherman, he also runs his own tiling business. But fishing is his dream, and ultimately where he wants his career to go.

His father Gary has an ocean trawler, and his grandfather Peter has his own trawler on the Clarence River at 81.

He has many stories to tell that have been passed down for generations.

"My Great-grandfather used to fish in Alumy Creek, which is now dirt,” he said. "Where it comes into See Park, when there was storm, they would go and take shelter and fish.”

53 Islands Festival committee members Kieran McAndrew and Claire Aman with guess the island competition winner Travis Anderson and the poster Mr Anderson won designed by Mr McAndrew. Timothy Jarrett

The winner of the 53 Islands, guess the island competition, Mr Anderson knew Warregah Island instantly, having grown up just across the water at Chatsworth Island.

Today, Mr Anderson lives near Copmanhurst, where the tidal section ends.

" My wife, she'll sometimes say it will be nice to go somewhere else. You can fish in another river,” he said.

"It's just not the same. I never wanted to leave the area.”

Mr Anderson said the inaugural 53 Islands Festival was a fantastic initiative to showcase our natural assets.

He said the "pristine” river was underutilised and he would like to see people out enjoying the water and the islands.