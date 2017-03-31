Clarence River still rising at the Gorge

PREDICTOR: Neil Winters is a fifth generation farmer at the Clarence Gorge. PHOTO: Debrah Novak

THE CLARENCE Valley's unofficial flood warning system, Clarence Gorge resident Neil Winters, believes there may be moderate flooding in coming days.

The Bureau of Meteorology today issued a minor flood warning for the Clarence River, with minor to moderate flooding predicted in the Orara.

Looking out his window about midday today, the man on the frontline said there had been a 30ft rise in the river, which was still 4-5ft lower than it was when Grafton experienced minor flooding in recent weeks.

"It's still rising at Jackadgery and Baryulgil and Tabulam, but I think we've missed the bullet as far as a major one,” Mr Winters said.

"I think it will be pretty on par with minor-moderate flooding.

"If we were getting a big one I'd be ringing the fellas down river now to get them moving cattle - it takes about 18 hours to come down to Grafton from the Gorge.

"We didn't want any of it, but we only had 90mm total up here. We're just lucky we missed the bad part of it.”

Mr Winters expressed his sympathy for regions up north, particularly Lismore, which is heavily feeling the effects of ex-cyclone Debbie after its levee bank broke this morning.

"Poor buggers,” he said.

"But you can't interfere with nature. You can't put enough bridges and culverts in here to let the water do its thing.”

If we got the rain they got in the Richmond and Tweed we'd be having a bit of fun.