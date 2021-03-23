Clarence River to hit major flood level

Clarence River up to the roof of the Clarence River Sailing Club at 4.4m, above the moderate flood level (3.6m) at 4pm on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021.

Clarence River up to the roof of the Clarence River Sailing Club at 4.4m, above the moderate flood level (3.6m) at 4pm on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021.

The Clarence River is expected to reach the major flood level of 5.4m at Grafton’s Prince St gauge tonight, while Maclean may reach its moderate flood of 2.20m on Wednesday morning.

Despite no significant rainfall expected for the Clarence Valley in coming days, flood levels could continue to rise after several river locations in the upper catchment continued to record steady rises in water heights throughout Tuesday, with those volumes of water to reach Grafton and areas further downstream in coming days.

Clarence River at 4.4m, above the moderate flood level (3.6m) at 4pm on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021.

When the Clarence River went past 4.4 metres at Grafton about 3pm Tuesday, Lilydale at a distance of 30km upstream had reached 12.38m, Baryulgil 64km away 9.01m and Tabulam 96km away 9.25m, and all rising steadily.

Meanwhile the Mann River was 7.25m at Jackadgery at 3pm but was not expected to peak much higher, while the Orara River had already subsided below the moderate flood level of 9m at Glenreagh after peaking at 10.65m 24 hours earlier.

SES have ordered all low-lying residents of Southgate to evacuate, with properties under threat to inundate once the major flood level is reached.

Residents are being advised to stay with families or friends, or make their way to an evacuation centre at South Grafton High School.

The Clarence River had exceeded minor flood levels at Grafton at 9.30am on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2020.

Elsewhere, the town of Iluka has been cut off with its only road access Iluka Rd currently closed at Esk River due to flooding, while floodwaters have caused significant damage to Wooli Rd, cutting off Wooli’s residents until repairs are carried out.

The Big River Way at the northern entrance to South Grafton has been closed in both directions due to flooding for the past two days, with diversions in place along Centenary Drive and Eight Mile Lane.

The Lawrence Rd on Woodford Island is closed due to a riverbank slip.

In the 24 hours to 9am yesterday Baryulgil recorded 101mm, Tabulam 107mm, Bonalbo 70mm and Drake 102mm in the north of the catchment, Grafton had 76mm, while to the south Symboida had 72mm, Glenreagh 72mm and Dorrigo 50mm.

Rowing boats were moved to higher ground at Memorial Park as the Clarence River reached 4.4m, above the moderate flood level (3.6m) at 4pm on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021.

From 9am to 6pm yesterday Grafton was the centre of the action with 32mm and most of the BOM’s stations in the Clarence Valley reading between 25 and 30mm.

The forecast today is for mostly sunny conditions with near zero chance of rain and a maximum of 32C in Grafton.

Originally published as Clarence River to hit major flood level