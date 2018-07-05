Menu
Police are urging motorists to be cautious when driving this festive season.
Crime

Clarence roads hive of police for school holidays

by Caitlan Charles
5th Jul 2018 4:59 PM

IF YOU are travelling anywhere on the highway from Ballina to Taree these school holidays, you might want to watch out because extra police will be on patrol.

Coffs/Clarence Police District will host 16 additional Traffic and Highway Patrol units from Sydney from today and until Monday, July 9 to assist in reducing road trauma, and detect traffic offences.

The units, a mixture of highway patrol vehicles and bikes, will target main arterial roads and routes between Ballina and Taree each day of the operation.

Coffs/Clarence Police District's Road Policing spokesperson, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said,

"This will be a huge boast to the area to assist us in reducing road trauma by targeting drivers would continue to break road laws and place the safety of our community at risk,” he said.

"Our families use these roads each and every day, and there are some who continue to speed, drink or drug drive, or use their mobile phones whilst driving. They place the lives of others at risk.”

The Operation Rapid will be supported by Coffs/Clarence police resources, as well as local Traffic and Highway Patrol officers.

Grafton Daily Examiner

