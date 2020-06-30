Clarence roads in line for $4.7M uprgade

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis have joined forces to improve roads in the Clarence Valley.

The Federal and NSW Governments will join forces to turbocharge a program which will improve local roads in our community and create jobs, with two roads in the Clarence Valley local government area to receive more than $4.7 million in funding.

Rehabilitation of Coledale Road North has received $3,455,878 in funding, while rehabilitation works for Rogan Bridge Road has been allocated $1,330,118.

The Federal Government has committed $191 million to build on the NSW Government's $500 million Fixing Local Roads program, ensuring even more communities benefit.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said this is about generating jobs, encouraging spending and stimulating local economies.

"This will see $14.5 million invested across 16 projects in our electorate," Mr Hogan said.

"It means smoother, safer trips along the roads our community use every day."

Clarence MP and NSW parliamentary secretary for regional roads and infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said this will drive real results for the region.

"This is about delivering small projects that can make a big difference for local communities - projects that will drive valuable jobs in our region over the next 12 months as councils get cracking on delivery," Mr Gulaptis said.