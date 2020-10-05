Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia's inaugural Probus Day was celebrated on October 1 with Grafton Probus members enjoying a walk and picnic at Barnier Park.
Australia's inaugural Probus Day was celebrated on October 1 with Grafton Probus members enjoying a walk and picnic at Barnier Park.
News

CLARENCE ROUND UP: All the latest community news

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GRAFTON PROBUS

AUSTRALIA’S inaugural Probus Day was celebrated on October 1, with retirees across the nation enjoying fun and fellowship. Locally, Grafton Probus members enjoyed a walk and picnic at Barnier Park.

Barry Johnson having a go at a game called Finska while Bill Greenlees is keeping score at Grafton Probus' celebration of Australia's first Probus Day.
Barry Johnson having a go at a game called Finska while Bill Greenlees is keeping score at Grafton Probus' celebration of Australia's first Probus Day.

GRAFTON VIEW CLUB

IT IS so important that we connect with one another and support our communities through these challenging times. Despite the restrictions of the pandemic, VIEW Club offers women of all ages an opportunity to reconnect with others once again.

Joining VIEW is a perfect

opportunity to make new friends, and take pride in the fact that you are helping young Australians in need by supporting their education.

The September meeting had a good turnout of members and guests to enjoy friendship, an interesting guest speaker and a yummy lunch supplied by the new chef. At this meeting, Grafton VIEW Club returning member, Jan Tobin, was welcomed back. Jan recently

moved back to Grafton.

The guest speaker for this month was Leonie Roberts from the Clarence River Historical Society. While historical Grafton happenings were brought to light, old newspaper articles, and most precious handcrafted displays were handed around for inspection. One example was a

felted picture, crafted with merino wool on canvas, edged with hand cut merino and alpaca leaves and butterflies.

The raffle was won by Kay Lawson, and the lucky door prize to Norma Melino.

Now, everyone loves a party! At the moment, Grafton VIEW Club is gearing up for the 53rd birthday celebration with a “Garden Party” theme. So, please set aside Tuesday, October 27 to come along, have some fun and enjoy listening to the guest speaker, Clare Aman.

The venue is at Grafton District Services Club, Mary St, commencing at 10.30am. COVID-19 restrictions for this celebration will be in place. You are warmly invited to come along and join in the fun. Please let Vorna know if you will be attending, no later than the Friday before by contacting 6642 4719. See you there!

clarence round up grafton probus grafton view club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Cast your vote for Clarence's cutest toddler

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Cast your vote for Clarence's cutest toddler

        Competitions HURRY TO WIN. There's been a huge rush of votes for some of the cutest toddlers in the Clarence. Voting closes at midnight to help your favourite win big!

        Fun times for all the family in Maclean this weekend

        Premium Content Fun times for all the family in Maclean this weekend

        People and Places GALLERY: See who was out and about this long weekend at the Maclean Family...

        Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

        Premium Content Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

        Crime A 17-year-old P-plate driver has learnt the hard way that speeding over a long...

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel "I love this beautiful country and I won’t ever take it for granted"