CLARENCE ROUND UP: All the latest community news

GRAFTON PROBUS

AUSTRALIA’S inaugural Probus Day was celebrated on October 1, with retirees across the nation enjoying fun and fellowship. Locally, Grafton Probus members enjoyed a walk and picnic at Barnier Park.

Barry Johnson having a go at a game called Finska while Bill Greenlees is keeping score at Grafton Probus' celebration of Australia's first Probus Day.

GRAFTON VIEW CLUB

IT IS so important that we connect with one another and support our communities through these challenging times. Despite the restrictions of the pandemic, VIEW Club offers women of all ages an opportunity to reconnect with others once again.

Joining VIEW is a perfect

opportunity to make new friends, and take pride in the fact that you are helping young Australians in need by supporting their education.

The September meeting had a good turnout of members and guests to enjoy friendship, an interesting guest speaker and a yummy lunch supplied by the new chef. At this meeting, Grafton VIEW Club returning member, Jan Tobin, was welcomed back. Jan recently

moved back to Grafton.

The guest speaker for this month was Leonie Roberts from the Clarence River Historical Society. While historical Grafton happenings were brought to light, old newspaper articles, and most precious handcrafted displays were handed around for inspection. One example was a

felted picture, crafted with merino wool on canvas, edged with hand cut merino and alpaca leaves and butterflies.

The raffle was won by Kay Lawson, and the lucky door prize to Norma Melino.

Now, everyone loves a party! At the moment, Grafton VIEW Club is gearing up for the 53rd birthday celebration with a “Garden Party” theme. So, please set aside Tuesday, October 27 to come along, have some fun and enjoy listening to the guest speaker, Clare Aman.

The venue is at Grafton District Services Club, Mary St, commencing at 10.30am. COVID-19 restrictions for this celebration will be in place. You are warmly invited to come along and join in the fun. Please let Vorna know if you will be attending, no later than the Friday before by contacting 6642 4719. See you there!