CLARENCE ROUND UP: All the latest community news

2021 Visiting Artists Series: The Last Five Years

Two young and ambitious New Yorkers. Cathy is an actor. Jamie is a writer. They fall in love and dive head first into a relationship. What could possibly go wrong? Brilliantly funny, playful and tender, The Last Five Years chronicles the couple’s passionate romance from both perspectives.

Written and composed by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, The Last Five Years has developed a cult following worldwide with its extraordinary ability to express universal feelings of love and heartbreak into a deeply affecting and intimate musical.

CONCERT

Thursday January 21 2021

7pm

Moran Auditorium

Clarence Valley Conservatorium

Tickets:

$30 adults

$20 concession

$10 under 18

Grafton Vintage Vehicle Club

Happy New Year to all our members and vintage vehicle enthusiasts.

With further negotiations happening over the Christmas break, the social drive to Guyra scheduled for Saturday January 30 has now been brought forward to Saturday January 23.

For those of you who can join us for the drive up the range, our “convoy” will be leaving Jabour Park, South Grafton at 7.30am sharp. We’ll then stop at the Standing Stones in Glen Innes for 15 minutes for a loo break and BYO morning tea. Armidale and Guyra Car Clubs will meet us at Guyra Showground for a combined display. Food will be available at the showground and there will be a few market stalls.

For more details contact Kim Dahl.

Yamba Museum

Do you remember them? Our Anzac heroes!

Well do you? What do you know of those innocent young local chaps who went off on the great adventure? They may be your relatives. We have all sworn (at every Anzac ceremony) that “we will remember them” but do we?

Do You Remember Them? by Greg Towner is a history of the 69 men listed on the Maclean Cenotaph who died during World War I.

Sixty-nine names are listed on the Maclean Cenotaph. They were Australian soldiers from country NSW who died in Europe during World War I, or in a few cases very soon after returning to Australia. Many were the sons of pioneer settlers of the lower Clarence River district, the Big River district as it was once known, and their families were very much dependent on the river for their transport and livelihood. This was an idyllic environment, which they left voluntarily. Before he died, one soldier pleaded “please remember me”, and now we try and honour that wish by recording what we know of each man, what they did, how, when and where they died.

Greg Towner who was born in Maclean, NSW has recently published this extremely well researched volume. He has attempted to discover the stories of each of the sixty-nine men who are listed on the Maclean war memorial. It contains photos of the soldiers including some family photos, enlistment details, lists of personal belongings, scans of letters and details of their temporary and final resting places.

We wish to acknowledge Greg’s accomplishment in completing this 300 page manuscript and his generosity in making these books available from Yamba Museum’s bookshop. The cost is $35. There is a limited supply so please make your purchase soon. Your relative could be among them!

Yamba Museum opening hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10am – 4.30pm. Saturday and Sunday 2-4.30pm.

