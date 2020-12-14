CLARENCE ROUND UP: Christmas cheer spreads in the Valley

Grafton Senior Citizens

GRAFTON Senior Citizens recently held their December general meeting, including trading table, attendance 48, apologies, 15.

Birthday wishes to those celebrating, and best wishes to anyone unwell. No new members, or guest speaker.

Correspondence in: Westlawn Finance statement; Vision Australia donation request; Chris Wheelahan response accepting Hon Solicitor; Chris Gulaptis response accepting Patron, our thanks for donation; verbal response from Steve Donnelly accepting Hon Auditor, and from Arthur Lysaught accepting Trustee; Christmas card from Ellen Mulherin.

Treasurer’s report read.

Correspondence out: letters to Patron, Trustee etc; sympathy card to Kay Whiteman following bereavement; get well card to Kay Lawson following operation.

General Business: inquiries on acquiring roving microphone and amplifier resulting in Craig at Buckleys offering to loan a system for each monthly meeting. Our sincere thanks for his generosity.

Trips: February 26, 2021, Emmaville. Still some spare seats. March 26, Peach Farm, Iluka, Yamba, now on sale. Queensland eight day tour from August 14, still has a couple of spare seats.

Seniors award: to Brian Hall, long term Treasurer and Secretary. Special certificates presented to Gloria Watters, hard working committee member, and Barbara Booker, long term organiser of Euchre activities.

Christmas hamper competition winners: Y. Chard; C. Doggett; T. Daley; K. Smidt; G. Mealia; J. Campbell; B. Cassie; L. Milne; I. Parker; M. Cotten.

Meeting competition winners: G. Watters; S. Seyner; B. Cassie; R. Turner; D. Cooper; D. Schuhmacher; N. Blanch.

Gift bags: given to all attendees at activities since lockdown.

Chocolates: given to all at meeting.

Activities resumption: Most resume week commencing January 18, except Bingo, which resumes February 2, 2021.

Annual fees: Due in new year, still $10.

Next meeting: to be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 10.30am, at Racecourse. No meeting in January. Inquiries, publicity officer, Sandra, 6642 7720

Grafton VIEW Club

GRAFTON VIEW Christmas celebrations were held at the Grafton District Services Club on Tuesday, November 24. Around the brightly decorated tables members sat, ready to celebrate and enjoy the final meeting for 2020.

A tasty homemade Christmas cake was cut by Elaine Stephenson and president, Faye Stone. The special cake was shared and savoured by the members.

Several lucky door prizes were won, and the raffle prize went to Sandra Simpson.

Instead of a guest speaker this month, several members spoke about happenings within their lifetime. Norma Merlino spoke about the war years, and how her father had built an air raid shelter under the house. Sandra Simpson had everyone rolling with laughter with her stories about night duty in the nursing wards. Joyce Campbell told rewarding stories of her experience in Special Schools. Finally, Helen Cashel read a funny poem about lack of rest and sleep in hospital.

The next social outing will be held at the Crown Hotel for a lunch, overlooking the beautiful Clarence River, on Tuesday January 19 at midday.

The first meeting for 2021 will be held at the Grafton District Services Club, Mary Street on Tuesday, February 23, commencing at 10.30am.

We truly believe that supporting a child’s education through VIEW is the best way to help break the cycle of disadvantage, and impact on generations to come. You can help by simply coming along to VIEW Club meetings to enjoy a meal with entertainment, which is usually an interesting and motivated guest speaker. At the same time, you can make new friends and renew the old ones.

You are warmly invited to please come along and join us for the first meeting for 2021. Simply ring Vorna at 66424719, no later than the Friday before the meeting for catering purposes. Members who are unable to attend, please remember to phone Vorna.

—Jeanette Calvi

