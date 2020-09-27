Menu
Newly inducted member of Grafton Probus Ted Watts (left) with club president Ray Wilson.
CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news and headlines

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
27th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Grafton Probus

GRAFTON Probus had its first monthly meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Thirty-one members attended to learn the club's future plans. We also had two visitors, Margaret Bowles and Noel Burke.

New member, Ted Watts was finally inducted into the club, after a long wait, due to the virus. We have been able to continue with Games Afternoons, Book Club and a Choc Top Day at the Saraton Theatre but have been limited with activities because of the lack of a venue for general meetings.

The members also accepted Paula Payne as president elect and Bill Greenlees as secretary elect at the meeting.

Our next meeting will be at the Masonic Hall on October 15. We will also be holding a Games Afternoon on September 25, Walk and/or Talk and Picnic in the Park on September 30 and Choc Top Day on October 6.

Prospective members can obtain further information from Dick on 0400 425 160.

 

If you're a member of a community group and would like to have your newsletter published in Clarence Round Up, email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au.

