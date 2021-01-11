CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news and headlines

Mr Clause with Kay and John Smith at the Grafton Probus Christmas lunch.

Mr Clause with Kay and John Smith at the Grafton Probus Christmas lunch.

Grafton Senior Citizens

Following a break for Festive Season, Grafton Senior Citizens will resume weekly activities at their room at Grafton Racecourse, on Wednesday, January 20, with carpet bowls at 9am, followed by craft at 9am on Thursday, January 21, then mahjong at 9am and euchre at 1pm, both on Friday, January 22, 2021.

First general meeting for year will be at 10.30am on Tuesday, February 9.

Annual memberships, still $10, are now due, and can be paid any Thursday morning from January 21, or at the meeting.

First day bus trip is planned for Friday, February 26, to Glen Innes and Emmaville areas, with a few seats still available.

The annual general meeting is due to be held with March general meeting on Tuesday, March 9.

Inquiries on Grafton Senior Citizens activities, meetings, and bus trips, contact publicity officer, Sandra, on 6642 7720.

Grafton Probus

Grafton Probus held its annual Christmas luncheon at the Copmanhurst Hotel, where the local fare was found to be unanimously top class. However, participants were surprised during the meal by an uninvited, outlandishly dressed, bearded man, who seemed to want to “Ho” again and again! When it was verified by the organisers that he was indeed a senior and only worked in a volunteer capacity, he was allowed to join the festivities and surprised everyone with small gifts. Although invited to join our club after the meal he graciously declined the offer due to his residential status.

He promised to return to our event at this time next year. The rotund gentleman was listed for next year’s event under the name of Claus, Santa.

Grafton Probus president-elect Paula Payne makes a presentation to Monica Jeffs for her 90th birthday.

Probus is now in recess after an unprecedented year, but members are looking forward to our first event in 2021, a games afternoon at Rita and Barry Johnson’s residence on January 29, followed by a midday lunch at the GDSC on February 2 and our first meeting on February 18.

Information about the club can be obtained from Paula (0439 325 856) or at

www.facebook.com/graftonprobus.

