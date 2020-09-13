CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news for the week

Bingo and other games could soon be back on the cards for members of Grafton Senior Citizens.

GRAFTON SENIOR CITIZENS

GRAFTON Senior Citizens recently held a general meeting, first since March, with an attendance of 41 and 21 apologies. After usual trading table downstairs, meeting was held in larger area upstairs, where physical distancing was possible.

To inform all members of this upcoming meeting, a newsletter was prepared, and distributed to all as a letterbox drop, or post for those out of town, a massive time consuming job.

Birthday wishes to anyone who has celebrated since last meeting. Best wishes to anyone on sick list.

Sincere sympathy to Annette Douglas, Robyn Jackson, Joyce Weatherstone, John Adams, Betty Doggett, Carol Lancaster, and families of Joyce Thompson, Ron Donoghue, who all lost loved ones during our recess.

Welcome to two new members June Haggarty and Karen Ferrie.

Correspondence in included promotional material from Stroke Foundation. No correspondence out. Treasurers report was read.

All trips scheduled from March have been cancelled, including eight-day tour which was to be held from mid-August, which has been tentatively re-booked for the same period next year. Provided trips are possible next year, all day trips will also be slotted in to a new program next year. Pie day and all barbecues planned for this year have also been cancelled.

General business included advice that Lola McFarlane and Betty Rogan both now in aged care. Thanks to all who have advised email addresses and/or mobile phone numbers, as an alternate means of making contact should need arise. All weekly activities, bingo, carpet bowls, craft, mahjong, euchre, planned to resume from September 8.

Christmas lunch planned for Friday, December 4, is hoped to proceed in racecourse upstairs venue. Final decision to be made at October committee meeting, with it going on sale at October general meeting. Donations of groceries for Christmas hamper raffle are welcome. Donations of items for monthly meeting trading table also welcome.

Mention made of changes to newspapers, with The Daily Examiner now only on line, but Clarence Valley Independent, and a new paper, Northern Rivers Times, available every Thursday, are both still in print form. Seniors publicity is being submitted to all three publications.

Members again reminded to be alert for scams, with a recent one a recorded message advising someone had used Visa card, with ‘directions’ on what to do about it.

Competition winners: D. Schuhmacher; R. Watkins; J. Timms; D. Bailey; N. Williams; S. Gibson; B. Doggett.

Next meeting to be held Tuesday, October 13, at 10.30am, at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

—Sandra Connelly

