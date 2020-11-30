CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news for the week

Grafton Folk Session

WHENEVER (unknown) we can get under way again in 2021, there will be a change in one of our regular dates.

This change is made in the interests of avoiding clashes with other events that several of our regulars have a shared interest in (Consultations have notably included The Woody Head Group and Judy re Jams).

Instead of the first Saturday of the month, Folk Sessions will move to the second Saturday of the month at a Grafton venue, yet to be found. I am still looking for one and would appreciate any recommendations.

I am aware of a couple of outdoor venues (Grafton) which I believe could work for our sessions involving very small numbers. Let me know if you would participate if we could have, say a group of five or so in a hospitable outdoor venue. As previously advised, it would mean bringing your own copies of the songs, (hard copy or on Tablet) and music stand, as COVID distancing (as applicable to singers) would be mandatory.

If you have any suggestions for a longer term Grafton (inside) venue that will work for a group of ~20, please contact me with the details so I can follow it up, for future reference.

Again, for whenever we can resume our pre-COVID format, the Copmanhurst session will not change from it’s customary fourth Saturday of the month at the Tennis Clubroom.

In the meantime, for those I won’t see till next year, have a fun and safe Festive Season, and best wishes for a much more uplifting 2021.

Yours in the Muse,

—Mazza

Grafton Probus

GRAFTON Probus held its November meeting in our new venue of the Grafton District Services Club, with 41 members and three visitors attending. These numbers are almost at pre-COVID attendances. A feature of the meeting was the announcement of Honourary Membership for 100-year-old Corky Caldwell. Members were advised of the results of the evaluation from the last meeting by president elect, Paula Payne. Guest speaker was Bill Greenlees, who explained the anatomy and behaviour of birds. It was an outstanding but easily understood presentation.

Members of Grafton Probus at their November meeting at the Grafton District Services Club.

Our next meeting will be our Christmas Lunch on December 10. We now have a dedicated email address: graftonprobus@gmail.com.

Other activities this month included Book Club with eight members, Choc Top Day with 15 members and Games Afternoon with 13 attending. Coming Events include Games afternoons on November 27 and January 29 and Choc Top Day on December 1. Midday lunches will recommence next year on February 2.

Members can now check out our new Facebook page for more information www.facebook.com/graftonprobus. Prospective members can email the club or contact Paula Payne on 0439 325 856.

—Ron Payne