CLARENCE ROUND UP: Grafton VIEW turns 53

Grafton VIEW

BECAUSE of the COVID-19 restrictions, the October birthday lunch was held as a normal meeting with a ‘Garden Party’ theme. The restrictions did not deter members from celebrating, with an enjoyable meal and entertainment.

Elizabeth Birch, VIEW National Counsellor, was warmly welcomed and spoke about happenings in the area. Elizabeth presented Helen Cashel with a thank you gift as she has retired from the International Women’s Committee, after many years of participation. Norma

Melino was presented with her 30 years membership badge.

Many tombolas and lucky door prizes were distributed to gleeful winners. The raffle winners were Helen Smith, Pauline Delaforce, Joy Ford and Jeanette Calvi.

Faye Stone, Elizabeth Birch and Norma Melino cut the cake at Grafton VIEW's 53rd birthday celebrations.

VIEW was fortunate in having Claire Aman, a published writer, as the guest speaker. Claire pointed out that the VIEW 53rd Birthday was in harmony with Grafton’s named 53 islands in the Clarence Valley. She spoke about her upbringing and latest creative writing project for the

Clarence Valley. Claire’s latest project Long Way Home will be available for purchase soon from the Book Warehouse.

Next meeting will be the Christmas luncheon on November 24. Members are asked to please bring along Christmas decorations for the occasion. VIEW has so much to offer, so why not come along to this function to enjoy making new friends and renewing the old ones?

At the same time, with your participation, a child’s education will ultimately be supported and the cycle of disadvantage broken.

When you decide to come please let Vorna know no later than the Friday before the meeting. This is for catering purposes. She can be contacted at 6642 4719. See you there!

—Jeanette Calvi

Maclean Patchwork and Quilters

CAN you believe it has been a year since our deadly fires raged?

Our local Rural Fire Service brigades were run off their feet and did such a truly marvellous job of keeping us safe.

Over this past year MPQ has made quilts for the fire survivors in Nymboida and Rappville and raised donation moneys for our local Brigades. We did this within our group and all while we were in lockdown with COVID-19.

Now spring is here and it is time to start anew and distribute the moneys raised to these very worthy organisations. So, last week we contacted our local RFS brigades about our donations. Woombah, Ashby and Woodford Island gratefully accepted. Last Tuesday two representatives from Ashby RFS came along to our meeting, firstly to accept a donation cheque, and secondly so we could thank them in person as well as learn a little more about why donations are critical to their survival as a brigade. Stephanie is in charge of catering and Barb is treasurer and one of those brave souls who go into those fires. Stephanie explained where the donation money would be spent. Ashby will be buying reversing cameras for their two trucks. Of course MPQ’s donation alone won’t buy the cameras but if anyone out there wants to donate to a worthy cause you couldn’t find a better recipient. Supporting your local RFS brigade is rewarding to both the public and the brigade.

MPQ is currently meeting in the Townsend Baptist Church Hall on Tuesdays at 9am. New members are always welcome. Contact Sue on 0408 190 697.