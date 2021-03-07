CLARENCE ROUND UP: Handicraft Minimart's chopper donation

Grafton Handicraft Minimart members presenting a cheque donation to Jennifer from Westpac Rescue Helicopter, (L-R): Kelvin and Ann Marsh, Shirley Whitton, Sharron Robertson, Rae Gilmore (front) Cindy Marsh and Jennifer.

Grafton Handicraft Minimart

The Annual meeting of the Grafton Handicraft Minimart was held on February 22 with 11 members present. This was the first meeting since last year as we were closed for two months owing to the COVID lock down, then due to restrictions didn't have gatherings.

The executive for this year is president Cindy Marsh, vice president Ann Marsh, secretary Rae Gilmore, treasurer Lyn Child, assistant treasurer Robyn Grey, roster Sharron Robertson, lay-by officer Rae Gilmore, window displays Cindy Marsh and Sharron Robertson. They do a fantastic job and we get so many comments on how nice the windows look.

Val Wood who was one of the foundation members of the Minimart in 1972, is retiring this year at 99 years of age. Val was treasurer until 1974, then became our secretary and held that position for 46 years. Both her and her quality work will be sadly missed.

Thank you so much to customers for shopping locally. We have been able to give a $1,000 donation to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. We have also bought new chairs for the members to use.

Cindy Marsh with Val Wood, who retired after being Grafton Handicraft Minimart secretary for 46 years.

This shop has been run by volunteers for 49 years as a venue for members to sell their crafts. We have a reputation for supplying quality crafts to the Clarence Valley and many articles are sent overseas by customers.

Since we have had the CCTV installed we have not had any more instances of theft of goods out of the shop.

We are no longer opening Saturday mornings. Opening hours are 9am till 4pm weekdays. Members are busy making woollen baby wear, and winter garments are now in stock, orders are taken.

New members are welcome but must be able to work on roster.

Next meeting will be held on August 23, 2021.

Grafton VIEW Club

VIEW is on the lookout for women whose New Year resolution is to improve their social life and give back to the community. No, it is not a camera club! VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women. It offers a network for women of all ages to connect with the community, to enjoy social activities, develop lasting friendships and at the same time provide long-term educational support for Australian children in need.

At the February AGM meeting a new committee was established, the office bearers' badges distributed, and photo taken of the incoming committee. President is Faye Stone, vice president Betty Caldwell, secretary Helen Smith, assistant secretary Vorna Cooper, delegate Merelle Trill, treasurer Helen Cashel, assistant treasurer Norma Melino, program officer Sandra Simpson and Suzanne Gibson, publicity officer Jeanette Calvi.

The 2021 committee for Grafton View Club: Helen Smith, Jeanette Calvi, Sandra Simpson, Faye Stone, Betty Caldwell, Vorna Cooper, Norma Merlino and Merrelle Trill.

The next monthly social outing will be for a morning tea at 10am on Wednesday March 17 to be held at the White House in Prince St, Grafton. We are always looking for women of all backgrounds and ages to join us, and we look forward to welcoming new faces at our next monthly meeting.

The next Grafton VIEW Club meeting will be held on Tuesday March 23 at the Grafton District Services Club Mary St, commencing at 10.30am. So, do come along and enjoy friendship, a yummy luncheon and an interesting guest speaker.

Please phone Vorna at 6642 4719 for catering purposes no later than the Friday before the meeting.

See you there!

-Jeanette Calvi

