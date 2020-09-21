CLARENCE ROUND UP: Latest news from our community groups

There were eight entries in the CWA Maclean scarecrow competition held during their Spring Fair.

There were eight entries in the CWA Maclean scarecrow competition held during their Spring Fair.

CWA Maclean

OUR Spring Fair event on Saturday September 12 was a huge success. A beautiful sunny day, lots of laughter and conversation throughout the morning from those who visited

We had eight entries in the Scarecrow Competition and the winners were: first Cubby House for Kids, second Maclean High School Library and Careers Service Centre, third Alex Chisholm.

CWA Maclean scarecrow competition judge Jess Causley picks out a winner at the CWA Maclean Spring Fair.

We are also commencing a Meet and Greet/Craft Morning on Wednesdays at our rooms at 40 River Street. Ladies of all ages welcome, no membership required. Please join us for a friendly cuppa and bring along a craft project if you wish. Due to COVID the restrictions Bookings are required. Please call Naomi on 0408 737 822

—Chris Johnstone

Inner Wheel Club of Grafton

AS WE all know, 2020 has been a year of exceptional circumstances but the Inner Wheel Club of Grafton has been able to maintain some form of normality in having virtual meetings, meeting in local parks, returning to weekly exercise classes and the imminent resumption of Mah Jong.

Our latest meeting was our International Day Fundraiser held on the outdoor balcony of member Cathy Smith. All of the funds raised from donations, a raffle and our loose gold coins are to be donated to the Inner Wheel Club of Beirut. International Inner Wheel Clubs have been amazingly generous donating to our 2019 and 2020 bush fires and floods and we feel the urge to give to those who have lost everything in the Beirut explosion.

Shirley Grainger with memorabilia from the Sydney 200 Olympic Games.

Two members demonstrated their method of making COVID safe masks and Shirley Grainger showed her bag of memorabilia from the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games; a truly international event. While observing strict social rules the 13 members able to attend provided their own lunch and although the telephone has been an important part of our lives in the last six months there is nothing like seeing the smile on a special friend’s face.

Grafton VIEW Club

GRAFTON VIEW Club meets again! By using social distancing, the COVID-19 restrictions did not deter Grafton VIEW from enjoying a catch up with friends over a tasty meal, prepared by the new chef. Laughter definitely is the best medicine!

What is VIEW Club you ask? It is a national women’s organisation, exclusively supporting children’s education. By supporting a child while they are still at school, prevents the need to support them as adults. VIEW is proud to be the largest community to sponsor the Learning for Life program. This year is important for both VIEW and the students we support. It is the 60th anniversary, and this occasion has landed at a really tough time for these families. They are struggling to pay the bills for educational essentials for their children. So, sponsoring a child through the Smith Family helps to ease these burdens by providing a combination of financial support, personal support and access to a range of out-of-school learning and mentoring programs. VIEW helps children get the most out of their education.

Grafton VIEW Club welcomes women of all ages to join, so that more children in need can be reached. To find out about joining Grafton VIEW Club, you can phone Helen at 66423867, & more information can be found by visiting www.view.org.au.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the October Birthday Lunch will be held as a normal meeting with a “Garden Party” theme. The date will be Tuesday, October 27.

The September meeting will be tomorrow, September 22 at the Grafton District Services Club, Mary Street, commencing at 10.30am. Please let Vorna know if you will be attending no later than the Friday before the meeting. This is for catering purposes. Vorna can be contacted at

6642 4719. See you there!

—Dr Jeanette Calvi

If you’re a member of a community group and would like to have your newsletter published in Clarence Round Up, email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au.