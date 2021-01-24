CLARENCE ROUND UP: New committee at CRU3A

CRU3A

At the delayed CRU3A Annual General Meeting conducted on December 1 last year, the new committee was elected. The members are, from left to right – Graham La Motte, Laura O’Brien (president), Coralie Nicholson (secretary), Pauline Keegan (treasurer), Col Hennessey (vice president) Janette Angelo, Annie Hennessey, Lorraine Kerr, Brent Walsh, and Pam Fleming. Inset Brian Byrnes.

The Committee recently met and is feeling very positive about plans for 2021. I would like to remind those members who have not completed their renewals of membership that Re-Enrolment/Membership Day will be on January 30 at the Treelands Drive Community Centre from 10am to 12pm. New members are welcome to join on this day.

—Laura O’Brien

