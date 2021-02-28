CLARENCE ROUND UP: St Andy’s Markets to make return

Grafton U3A

Our first Jabberfest for the year, and for that matter for a very long time, was quite a success, albeit with a little hiccup or two, with the meeting being brought up to date as to where we are as an organisation by president Alysan followed up with a Heads and Tails quiz from Kevin.

Kevin then was also the guest speaker letting us all know that we should have kept all those Comic Books that we read in our younger days as many of them are now collectors pieces which in many instances are very valuable. The history of these comics in Australia was explained with Kevin also having a great display of comics from his own collection for us to reminisce about.

All together a very interesting session.

We can now look forward to the March Jabberfest which will surely be a meeting not to miss, as the guest speaker will be Dr Dan Madden, director of the Grafton Base Hospital, who will explain the how, where and when of the rollout of the coronavirus vaccinations in the Clarence Valley. We all should be aware by now of why we should be happy to be on the receiving end of one of these needles for most, if not all of us, falling into the targeted age group to be on the early list of recipients. Come armed with your questions and I'm sure there will be many, and the doctor will answer them!

The morning will commence with a little bit of history with Nancy Eggins telling us of some early Clarence Valley arrivals of European migrants in the 1850s with a particular reference to one family. This will be followed up with a session of your reminiscences of washing days gone by guaranteed to bring many smiles to many faces and providing an interesting lead up to Dr Dan. Be there at the New Life Church in Arthur St at 10am on Monday March 8

Regards and best wishes from the committee

-Brian Carter

Grafton Senior Citizens

Grafton Senior Citizens recently did a day coach trip, to Glen Innes and Emmaville, with 43 passengers. Due to COVID-19, this was first trip for 12 months.

After travelling Gwydir Highway, first stop was Standing Stones at Glen Innes for picnic morning tea.

Following a brief drive around town, travelled on to Emmaville, for a tour of the Mining Museum. Then walked across road to Tattersalls Hotel for delicious pre-organised lunch. Then did a quick drive around town, before heading on to Torrington Road for visit to Ottery mine ruin.

Next stop was Deepwater for afternoon refreshments, before travelling on to village of Dundee. Here, we took a shortcut to Gwydir Highway, for final journey home to Grafton, which had just had a big storm.

Thanks to coach captain, Alan R for a great trip, to committee and other helpers for serving morning tea, to all members for support.

Next day trip, Friday, March 26, Peach Farm, Iluka, Yamba, spare seats available. Trip to Coffs Harbour attractions in May, will go on sale at March meeting. Eight-day tour to Queensland from 14 August, has couple of spare seats.

Members reminded next meeting, Tuesday, March 9, including AGM, 10am, at Racecourse. Annual fees, still $10, now due.

Inquiries concerning bus trips, activities, meetings, and memberships, with Publicity Officer, Sandra, 6642 7720.

-Sandra Connelly

St Andy's Markets

St Andy's Markets is back this year with their Autumn's Awesome Marketon Saturday March 6.

Hindered by COVID-19 last year, St Andy's Markets is happy to be back on your-must visit events calendar this year. The markets are held on the lovely grounds of the historic St Andrew's Presbyterian Church Grafton, corner of Oliver and Prince St, opposite Aldi. The markets will be a fantastic place to wander around while enjoying the atmosphere, food, entertainment and stalls.

The markets run from 8am-1pm with a wide variety of stalls, from a second-hand book stall to plants stall and everything in between. Plus there will be activities for kids as well as lovely Devonshire teas (and coffee) served by the PWA ladies from our tea rooms at the side of the church. There will also be a barbecue running with a variety of tempting foods.

St Andy's Market's Charity this year is Clarence River Women's Refuge and Outreach Service Inc. Part of the Markets profits will be helping to support this worthwhile organisation; help us, help them. There is something for everyone!

Our next Winter Warm Up Market is on June 6. For further inquiries, contact Deanne on 0447 449 910; email us atstandys.markets@gmail.com or like our Facebook page St Andy's Markets Grafton

If you would like your community group's news included in Clarence Round Up, email dailyexaminer@news.com.au.