CLARENCE ROUND-UP: View club goes green

Grafton Senior Citizens Club AGM

Grafton VIEW Club

A jovial time was had by the Grafton VIEW Club at the Whitehouse in Prince Street with a decadent morning tea.

Helen Smith, Helen Cashel & Norma Melino celebrate St Patrick's Day with Grafton VIEW Club.

VIEW is on the lookout for women whose New Year resolution is to improve their social life and give back to the community. No, it is not a camera club! VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women.

It offers a network for women of all ages to connect with the community, to enjoy social activities, develop lasting friendships & at the same time provide long term educational support for Australian children in need.

The next Grafton VIEW Club meeting will be held on Tuesday 23rd March at the Grafton District Services Club Mary Street, commencing at 10.30am. So, do come along and enjoy friendship, a yummy luncheon and an interesting guest speaker.

Please phone Vorna at 66424719 for catering purposes no later than the Friday before the meeting.

See you there!

Jeanette Calvi

Grafton Seniors

Grafton Seniors recently held their March meeting, including trade table, attendance 62, apologies 12.

Birthday wishes: to those celebrating, & best wishes to anyone unwell.

New members: Joy Wright, Helen Campbell. Over 50s welcome.

Condolences: family of Lola McFarlane, recently passed. Also Sister - in - law of Ellen Mulherin, (Gwen).

Correspondence in: Thank you card from Bob Pearce after operation.

Correspondence out: Nil

General Business: Census & Council elections will not clash with 8 day tour. Fees due for those not paid. Beware of scams putting numbers on footpath, then demanding payment.

Trips: 26 March, Peach Farm, Iluka, Yamba, seats available. 21 May, Coffs Harbour area, just on sale. Queensland 8 day tour from 14 August, some spare seats.

Meeting competition winners: D. Schuhmacher; L. Milne; H. Cashel; B. Townsend; A. Douglas; F. Martin.

Easter competition winners: J. Gray; H. Cashel; J. Daniels; R. Foley.

Next meeting: Tuesday, 13 April, 2021, 10.30am, Racecourse. Inquiries, Publicity Officer, Sandra, 6642 7720. If unanswered, leave message.

The club also had their AGM, minutes below.

Grafton Senior Citizens recently held AGM, attendance 57, apologies 11.

President report: Thanks to all committee for hard work, & all members for support. Previous meeting minutes presented.

Treasurer Report: Details given of financial situation.

Trips & Publicity Report: Sandra reported, due to covid, only one trip in 2020, successful day to Coorabel dahlia garden & Bangalow area, February. With lockdown, from March, all activities & trips cancelled. Trips resumed February 2021, with successful day trip to Glen Innes & Emmaville. Trips for remainder of year planned, with day to Peach Farm, Iluka & Yamba, March, & trip to Coffs Harbour attractions, May, now on sale, as well as 8 day tour to Queensland from 14 August.

Publicity is done in all local newspapers, also group noticeboard, whiteboard, newsletter.

Election of Committee: Bob McFarlane chaired election of new committee, as follows: President: Charlie Doggett; Vice President & Assistant Treasurer: Alwyn Campbell; Secretary / Treasurer: Brian Hall; Assist. Secretary: Annette Douglas; Trips Organisor / Publicity Officer: Sandra Connelly; Committee: Jill Campbell; Betty Doggett; Nina De Amyand; Kay Lawson; Ann Moran; Kathy Smidt; Gloria Watters; Kay Whiteman; Robyn Worrell; June Haggarty.