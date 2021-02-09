CLARENCE ROUND UP: Vintage vehicles turn heads on Yamba run

Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club members on a day out to Yamba on February 4, 2021.

Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club members on a day out to Yamba on February 4, 2021.

Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club

Thursday February 4 the events committee organised a run to Yamba for morning tea. There was a great turn up with 18 cars in total. The sun was shining brightly as we set off from Jabour Park, South Grafton a little after 9am.

We caught up with a few other Club members and cars at Ferry Park, Maclean before creating a spectacular congo line of old cars through the main street. We arrived at One Fine Cup in Yamba Plaza, opposite the Fish Co-Op, in time for morning tea of fabulous beverages and sweet bites.

It was a great drive with great company and some tales to tell.

-Wendy Gibbs

Grafton VIEW Club

A new year, a new you … how about joining VIEW! You are warmly invited to join the first meeting for 2021. The meeting will be held at the Grafton District Services Club, Mary Street on Tuesday, February 23, commencing at 10.30am.

For catering purposes, please phone Vorna at 6642 4719 no later than the Friday before the meeting.

-Jeanette Calvi

