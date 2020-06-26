CLARENCE ROUNDUP: Community news and headlines

Clarence Coast Dragon Boat Club

AS WE are no longer keeping fit on the water Clarence Coast Dragon Boat Club has come up with some novel ideas to keep members fit but also to keep the social interaction happening while physical distancing. Twenty-five members and social members signed up. Teams were set regular challenges which members completed and reported back to their team captain. The first challenge was to come up with a suitable team name.

In challenge two members completed a nine-day exercise program of nine exercises which increased in repetition and sets.

With challenge three members had to send in their quirky COVID fact.

Fitness Madness in Isolation expanded to Stage 2 with 24 members taking part.

Teams were rearranged and new Team Captains were delegated, and new fitness challenges exercised members’ brains as well as their bodies.

The final team challenge of Stage 2 was to submit a caption for the photo of our empty dragon boat on the edge of the river and the winners were: ‘Ahhh the serenity, ‘Where the bloody hell are you?’, Big line up at ‘One Fine Cup’ and Unprecedented. Team captains made daily contact with their team either by text, email or phone ensuring exercises and challenges were completed and just to chat.

Members of Clarence Coast Dragon Boat Club have managed to stay connected throughout this unusual time of COVID-19.

CCDBC then moved to Stage 3 of Fitness in Isolation Madness with 25 members committing to The Push-Up challenge to support Mental Health – 21 days to complete 3046 push-ups.

As restrictions ease, we still find we cannot ‘get on the water’ so have moved to Stage 4 with a Virtual Trip Around Australia as members continue to be active by walking, cycling and swimming.

We have also started Throw Back Thursday where several club photos from the past are emailed to members.

When we survive COVID-19, CCDBC will thrive as we have unearthed comedians, music gurus, exceptional photographers and members genuinely interested and concerned about their paddling friends.

—Lesley Sutton

CRU3A

WE ALL have to move into the digital format sometime and it has now happened with our very own popular local newspapers. In this last paper edition of Coastal Views I would like to thank both The Daily Examiner and Coastal Views editors for giving our non-profit voluntary organisation such great support and coverage over the past 20 years.

Our wonderful organisation exists because so many of our talented local people, our Group Leaders, are prepared to spend their time volunteering to share their skills and knowledge with other locals. They do this for free and for the sense of satisfaction they get from helping others and giving back to the community.

An organisation cannot be successful without a sound management Committee and I would like to commend all those men and women who in the past 20 years have shown great commitment and leadership, making necessary changes as each year passes and building the organisation to what it is today.

So, it’s time for us to move on as well. The Committee has addressed the issues posed by COVID-19 and is developing a Communication Strategy which will include a CRU3A Facebook page, regular brief newsletters for members as well as an updated website. Our members will be informed of the details as soon as they are finalised and approved by Committee.

Sadly, this report will be the last one I cut from Coastal Views and add to my PR scrapbook. The scrapbook now becomes part of history. So let’s grab the future with both hands and optimistically move forward. For more information on CRU3A, please visit our website at cru3a.u3anet.org.au or contact president Laura O’Brien at lbobrien08@ bigpond.com

—Laura O’Brien

Chatsworth Island CWA

WE AT Chatsworth Island CWA have been submitting copy to Coastal Views for many, many years, and have gained a lot of advantages from these articles. As well as publicity we have gained additional members, and been able to get the messages out about functions etc that we were planning, plus news from our various functions, and donations.

Coastal Views has enabled us to get information to our members who do not have computers.

It has also been valuable in keeping us up with the activities of other CWA branches in our area.

As the coronavirus is still having an effect, our members have not been able to meet since our March meeting, and our meeting place, the Chatsworth Island hall is still closed, we have planned to meet next Wednesday, our normal meeting day for morning tea at Ferry Park. I ask members who have completed items for “Mother, Baby” packs in the lockdown, to please bring them to the morning tea, as we will be sending a parcel to Sydney soon.

We have had to cancel our annual Cent Auction, our major fundraiser for the year, and hope next year is kinder to us.

We would like to thank the staff responsible for the production of Coastal Views, and wish them all well in the future.

—Marion White

Frends

FRENDS is a ladies group celebrated the second Tuesday in every month for lunch. It has been always advertised in the Coastal Views the week before the next luncheon as to where we are meeting, so new or regular ladies can just turn up and don’t have to let me know.

Frends when we first came to Yamba 22 years ago and met such a lovely lot of ladies which was very wonderful. A great way for new comers to a town to meet people.

Over the years people have had to leave for various reasons, but we still have a lot of ladies coming each month. So good to see different people as well the regulars.

So please anyone of you ladies that may of read this story please come along and you will never be lonely because everyone is very friendly and always have interesting things to talk about as well as a good laugh.

To the editor thank you ever so much for printing our add every month for many long years, as well as for when Frends first started many years before we came to live in this great town of Yamba. It is very much appreciated.

—Margaret Kable

Grafton CWA

IT IS with much sadness that I am typing a final publication to the Coastal Views who have played an important part in our communication to the general public on CWA activities. Part of the publicity officer job description was to submit a monthly report and photographs of special activities which we had participated in. The Daily Examiner and the Coastal Views have played an important part by publishing these submissions to the general community on our behalf.

Two important activities that CWA had participated in which have been of importance firstly “Awareness Week’ held in September when we displayed handicraft articles, and journals using the shop window of “Eye Care ”plus which the passing general public appreciated and requested that in future could we please leave the display up for an extra week. CWA also held a sausage sizzle at Bunnings car park selling raffle tickets, and cooking items the proceeds being sent to head office towards our Disaster Fund.

During the major fire event in the north coast area Grafton CWA and the South Grafton Evening Branch branches supplied home cooked slices and biscuits to RFS and the supporting Helicopter pilots for many weeks which was greatly appreciated, and we established a relationship if further events should arise.

I wish to take the opportunity on behalf of Grafton Branch of CWA for the support and coverage of our activities, plus letters of thanks to the Editor which have been published by The Daily Examiner. To all the staff we wish you all the very best for your future.

—Carol Smith

Grafton Senior Citizens

GRAFTON Senior Citizens have regularly contributed to Valley Round-up in your newspaper, to publicise our activities, for the information of our members, and the public, and we are saddened that the print form of the newspaper is about to end. Many of our members do not have internet or computers, so will no longer have access to our publicity, or general local news.

Like most groups, the Senior Citizens are currently in recess due to COVID-19, and when we resume, possibly late August, publicity will continue to be submitted to The Daily Examiner, so those with computer access will still be able to read our news.

We thank Daily Examiner staff for their past assistance to our group, and wish them well for the future.

—Sandra Connelly

Grafton Probus

IT HAS been several months since our last activity due to COVID-19. However, the club is considering taking up its activities again and a Committee Meeting was held on Thursday June 25. Members will receive more information in the next week or so. The club has really appreciated the ability to inform present and prospective members of its activities through both Coastal Views and The Daily Examiner. Clubs like ours will need to expend funds in future in order to keep in contact with their members. We would like to send our sincere thanks to the staff at these publications for their efforts in helping us get our message across.

—Ron Payne

Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary

THERE has been a close connection between The Daily Examiner and the Lower Clarence/Maclean District Hospital. The Daily Examiner was established in 1859 which makes it one of the oldest regional daily newspapers in Australia whereas the Lower Clarence/Maclean Hospital has been serving the community since 1887 with new hospitals being built in 1920 and 1957. The Clarence and Richmond Examiner was converted into a daily in July 1915 and the Maclean/Lower Clarence United Hospital Auxiliary was formed on March 5 1957. There were 15 members and the membership fees were one shilling with each member being asked to raise a pound a year. The Trolley service also began in 1957 and was running 5 days a week, with the help of our dedicated members, until the COVID pandemic hit.

The Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary now has more than 90 members with membership fees at two dollars. The whole purpose of the Auxiliary is to raise money to buy equipment for the Maclean Hospital. We have been able to achieve wonderful things with the support of The Daily Examiner. They have covered our activities with wonderful enthusiasm and, in the process, have highlighted the wonderful Lower Clarence community spirit.

We were asked for some memories associated with our organisation and thus we have gone back to 2006 with the launch of our book of 60 recipes to help fundraise for the group’s 50th anniversary on March 5, 2007. In 2007 the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary started a new campaign to bring Maclean Hospital into the technological age by raising $85,000 to buy a digital X-ray machine. In the same year, Prince, the Maclean Community Health rocking horse, was returned to the hospital auxiliary to raise funds for the Maclean Hospital. Prince had originally been donated to the hospital auxiliary, by the Maclean Show Society, for the children’s ward in 1978. Unfortunately, he was removed due to hygiene reasons but the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary was thrilled with his return.

In 2010 The Daily Examiner reported on the Maclean Art, Craft and Collectibles Auction, organised by the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary which raised $6000 towards equipment for the new operating theatre. In 2011 the Maclean Hospital Emergency Department was officially opened and some of the equipment such as $5000 for a paediatric colour-coded cart; $4800 for an electric trolley; and $3200 for a mental health bed was provided by the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary. In addition, the auxiliary ordered two state-of-the-art defibrillators, each worth $20,000.

In 2016 the Maclean Lower Clarence won the Northern Rivers Volunteer Group of the Year while they were raising $45,000 for a Lite Gait machine which helped stroke survivors and in 2017, when the Maclean Rehab Unit was officially opened, a lot of the equipment was provided by the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary in the year of their 60th anniversary.

The Maclean Lower Clarence United Hospital Auxiliary has raised more than $1 million dollars from 2007-2018 to buy equipment for Maclean District Hospital and always with the support of The Daily Examiner. In November 2018 the members decided to fundraise for a new ultrasound after it was put on the Maclean Hospital Wish List. This was a mammoth task but all the members knew it would be of enormous benefit to the Lower Clarence Community. Our volunteers thus continued their fundraising with gusto by holding Maclean and Yamba street stalls; selling raffle tickets at Yamba Fair; organising Maclean and Yamba Bingo; doing the trolley at Maclean Hospital; holding the annual Yamba UHA Garage Sales; Golf Club Charity days; Mother’s Day Morning Teas; Yamba Cinema film events; UHA Fashion Parades; selling baking, craft and plants at the Maclean Markets and the annual Maclean Lions MacMarkets; Yamba Bowlo Trivia Nights; “Are You Game?” events; and, the annual UHA Christmas Luncheons.

It would not have been possible to raise the funds without the enormous support of the Lower Clarence community. And on January 12 2020, after only 14 months the ultrasound arrived and was functional on the March 10; just before the pandemic hit. Unfortunately, all UHA activities were shut down from the members monthly meeting on Monday March 16 due to COVID-19. However, all this was only possible through the support of The Daily Examiner, the Lower Clarence community and most importantly our members. We did not want to single out any one individual, as all our members do a fantastic job, but special mention should be made of Maggie Combley, who has been our Publicity Officer since 2003. It will certainly be different when The Daily Examiner becomes totally digitalised but thank you to the editors and journalists for making such a difference. May The Daily Examiner, in whatever form, continue for another 161 years. We will be there supporting you.

—Trish Bowes

A beautiful orchid from the Maclean and District Orchid Society.

Maclean & Dist Orchid Society

AT A culminating milestone time of global catastrophe, when viewpoints are diverse, I am sure there are points of agreement. That while it is sadly the end of an era, as Coastal Views approaches its final print in the form we have known and loved, we can nevertheless give thanks for their widespread support. How over the years they have contributed news of our great and beautiful Clarence region and the loyal community we share. It is nevertheless not the end but the beginning of a new era, and we wish Coastal Views ongoing mutual support.

The Maclean Orchid Society was born on June 1 1991, with many of our members avid orchid growers years prior to that; and quite a few new members have since joined. As well as sharing a huge variety of loved orchids, we also appreciate the variety of all the attractive flowers and plants that also grace our benches at Meetings and Shows. A combined joining with the garden club as well, within the last couple of decades. This year due to the pandemic, we of course have not been up and running at meetings; but the love of nature still has us up and strolling, caring for all our beauties, showing a few in our monthly Bulletin, and looking forward to resuming Meetings, AGM hopefully from the end of July, possibly August. This to be further discussed at the committee meeting in early July, with the Spring Show in view, possibly late in September. So regardless of this seemingly ongoing and vital restraint, love and care of nature in its awesomeness is ongoing too. On behalf of president Terry Bird, our committee, and all our valued members, judges, supporters, Coastal Views, our thanks and appreciation for sharing the wonderful memories, of what was, what is, and what will be.

—Penny Bird

Maclean Patchwork and Quilters distributed 38 quilts to Nymboida last week.

Maclean Patchwork and Quilters

DUE to COVID-19 lockdown Maclean Patchwork and Quilters has been unable to meet as a group since mid-March 2020. Let me assure you that lockdown did not mean give up. During our hiatus we have been busily making quilts for the bush fire appeal. Our online blog has been keeping us connected and informed. During our time well spent in isolation we have managed to complete 38 quilts.

Last Saturday we ventured down to Nymboida to distribute these quilts. It has been eight months since the fires burnt out 90 homes in the area. The land is recovering, as it does, the people may take a little longer. Still trying to put their lives back together the community is getting on with it. Setting ourselves up at Nymboida Hall with the help of Jenny the donation co-ordinator, we managed to meet many people who had lost their homes, 30 of our quilts were accepted and we hope will bring a little bit of brightness to the community. This was the first time MPQ has been able to meet the receivers of our efforts. It was heart warming and informative. Any future donations will be with a better understanding of the needs of these communities. A bond has been made and we hope to keep in contact with this community.

Maclean Seniors

AS THE Coastal Views will be ceasing to exist at the end of June this will be our final paper report. I will reflect on our last twelve months. The highlight of our trips was to the Westpac Helicopter base in Lismore, which 48 members attended. A very informative talk was given on how the helicopter works and operates on call outs and what medical staff is required to operate 24 hours every day.

The Christmas party was well attended with 80 seniors attending and a traditional lunch was enjoyed by all with entertainment by Doug Charleston.

We have had guest speakers from different organisations give very informative talks and information.

In January, a member of our Seniors passed away, Jan Luland and a minute’s silence was held for her.

Our Seniors Day was held on February 19 this year.

Colleen Westland’s husband passed away and Colleen resigned from Seniors as she is going to Alstonville to live.

We did not have any meetings after the March meeting as we were in lockdown with the coronavirus. We do not know when we will be back at our Senior’s meetings. When we do get back, to find out inquire at the office of the Bowling Club or ring them at the office. Seniors also attended Yamba Seniors on the 8th March and attended the Hospital Auxiliary Mother’s Day morning tea.

On behalf of Maclean Senior Clubs, we would like to thank Coastal Views for printing our paper reports. Sorry to see you are ceasing to exist.

Lastly hope our Seniors our enjoying their time in lockdown and if anyone has been on the sick list I wish them a speedy recovery as we don’t know who has been on the sick list due to COVID-19 or if anyone has lost a loved one. Hope we will be back to normal when the virus is under control.

—Bev Thompson

Morning tea and a chat is always provided at Osprey Day Club.

Osprey RSL Day Club

MY LAST editorial was dated 23/3/20, some three months ago, and my goodness hasn’t the world become a different place in those 12 long lonely weeks? BUT … we are not going to let a virus defeat us. We have survived wars, depressions, fires, and floods of the worst kind. We have even seen the passing of Vera Lynn this week aged 103. If only I could sing like her, maybe I could fill you all with hope, patriotism, courage and hours of entertainment. Sadly I am tone deaf and can only offer you words.

This is to be the last printed edition of the Coastal Views, so our weekly editorials will be online in the future. Fear not. Leanne and the team are going to help you embrace this intimidating modern technology, and we WILL show you how easily it can be done. Please don’t let technology deter you from understanding and appreciating this modern freaky world. Just remember when your phone number was two shorts and a long ring, and THEN you had to step up to a dial phone. Then you had a mobile phone the size and weight of a brick! Then you had a microwave with minutes and seconds, that splattered eggs, fat and baked beans all over the place. Heck, you have mastered your mobiles; you send texts and follow your grand kids on face book. So why can’t you read the newspaper online? Let’s do it … and you can make the print as large as you like!

I am so looking forward to seeing you all back at the Bowlo, and I promise you that first day back is going to be just wonderful, for you and for me. I hope some of you did take the time to write a short story about your life, and that you are willing to share it with us when we return. We will keep you informed. I have attached a letter from Leanne which is self explanatory. Fingers crossed and see you all soon.

Please remember that all the COVID-19 restrictions will still apply and we will be washing hands, sanitising, social distancing … and boy doesn’t that play havoc with ones hearing aid? I can honestly say I have never had more alcohol on the outside of me than on the inside. Seriously, we must continue to observe all the recommended practices.

There are sighs of relief being heard all around Yamba. The Osprey Day Club will be returning to the Bowlo Sports and Leisure very soon. Leanne will contact all members with the restart date.

COVID-19 stopped us in our tracks. Some of our members are in the vulnerable category so our Friday meetings were suspended straight away. It’s a long time to stay isolated and most of our members live alone. The reason they come to Osprey is to prevent isolation and it just seems like they have had a double whammy.

We have recently been inundated with calls about returning to normal operations. Day Clubs are meant to provide opportunities for social contact and friendships outside the home through activities such as games, mental stimulation, fitness, information and entertainment.

The Osprey Day Club at Yamba is run by volunteers and meets on Fridays. Everyone is welcome to come along and meet new people. We have members of all ages and walks of life. Our day begins with a cuppa and delicious morning tea. This can be the noisiest time of the day as everyone catches up. We start at 10am and entry is $15. No joining fees, pay only as you come. We provide morning tea, a great Bowlo Club lunch all activities and plenty of opportunity to win prizes and treats throughout the day. We finish and go home at 2pm.

If you or anyone you know could benefit from a fun and friendly day out each week give us a call and we can provide all the details you need.

Call Leanne Christie on 0413 101 518 or Bev Daly on 0428 117 959.

—Sue Gunning, Leanne Christie

Yamba Probus

YAMBA Probus held its Annual General Meeting on Monday March 2 2020. The election of office bearers was as follows President John Church Vice President Fay Griffiths Secretary Jan Ainslie Treasurer Rhonda O’Loughlin Social Convener Jan Mathews Welfare Officer Barbara Turner Publicity Annette Callaghan Additional Committee Rob Faulkner/ Col Cohen Immediate Past President Bev Mansfield Newsletter Norm Anderson. As this will be the last printed edition of both Coastal Views and The Daily Examiner we would like to take this opportunity to thank both newspapers for their continued support in advertising our articles and wish them every success with their online only editions. We know there are many in the community that are going to miss the printed edition of both publications.

As we hold our monthly meetings on the first Monday of the month at the Yamba Bowling Club we have not been able to use the Clubs facilities due to COVID-19. Hopefully it will not be too long before we are able to resume our monthly meetings and activities.

—Annette Callaghan

Yamba Red Cross

YAMBA Red Cross would like to advise all registered blood donors that you will be able to donate blood at the Yamba Bowling Club on Monday July 13, 2-6pm and Tuesday July 14, 10am-2pm. All donors have to be registered with the Lismore Blood Bank on 13-14-95 as walk-ins may be turned away. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the management of the Bowling Club for opening their doors once again to allow this important service to continue. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place on both these days.

As our monthly meetings and some of our fundraising activities are held in the Roundhouse of Palm Lake Resort it has not been possible to use this facility due to the virus. We are hoping that Management will allow us to hold our August monthly meeting in the Roundhouse – we will advise members in due course.

As this will be the last printed edition of both the Coastal Views and The Daily Examiner we would like to take this opportunity to thank the newspapers for their continued support in advertising our many fundraising activities over many years. We know there are many in the community who are going to miss the printed editions of both your publications but we look forward to receiving your online only editions

—Annette Callaghan

