CLARENCE SCHOOL NEWS: Healthy Harold never gets old

KIDS OF SPIRIT is published every Tuesday during school term in The Daily Examiner. To include the latest news from your school please email words and photos to schools@dailyexaminer.com.au

Follow the topic 'Clarence Schools' to make sure you get all the latest school and education news including the weekly Kids of Spirit column emailed directly to your inbox.

ULMARRA PUBLIC SCHOOL

THE students at Ulmarra Public school had a visit from Healthy Harold and the Life Education Van last Thursday. This is always an exciting time for the students.

Life Education is a charity that educates and empowers children to make healthy choices so they can live full and healthy lives. Every year they teach over 250,000 children about their body, friendships, their identity, food and nutrition and helpful and harmful substances.

Each session is designed to be age appropriate and delivered by a health educator and the lovable giraffe Healthy Harold.

The Ulmarra Public School Athletics Carnival will run this Thursday 20th August. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions family members are unable to attend this year, but we will do our best to keep our Facebook page updated with photos and videos.

Week 6: We have some great things happening with an Ear Health lesson for our K/1 students, Safe on Social lessons and our Book Character Parade on the Friday.

We would like to wish Miss Bultitude all the best in her new position at a local pre-school. Thank you Miss Bultitude for your hard work, you will be missed by all the staff and students.

ST JOSEPH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, SOUTH GRAFTON

DREAMTIME STORIES FOR KINDERGARTEN

Kindergarten is exploring different Dreamtime stories created by the Indigenous culture. A Dreamtime story is the Aboriginal understanding of the world, of its creation, and its great stories. The Dreamtime is the beginning of knowledge from which came the laws of existence.

Kindergarten has read 'The Rainbow Snake' Dreamtime story which represents a deity or god responsible for giving life as well as creating and destroying nature, particularly in relation to water. It is believed that the snake travels from one waterhole to another, blessing the people when happy and causing destruction when angered.

Kindergarten has painted a big snake with lots of colours to make it into a rainbow snake, which is now in our 'Dreamtime corner' in the library.

Ethan and Jimmi with the painted rainbow snake painted by the St Joseph's Kindergarten class.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan. The battle took place on 18th August, 1966 in the pouring rain, amid the mud and shattered trees of a rubber plantation called Long Tan, in South Vietnam.

It became a symbol of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War and is now commemorated annually as Vietnam Veterans Day.

On this day, St Joseph's captains usually lay a wreath at the commemorative ceremony in Grafton. However, under the current restrictions, St Joseph's students will be pausing at school to remember the bravery, teamwork and endurance displayed by our Australian soldiers and pray for those, past and present, who have fought for our country.

PRECAUTIONS AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

With recent situations in New South Wales and Victoria, St Joseph's has seen the need to be proactive in the fight against the coronavirus. Our school has designed a flowchart in the unlikely event of a positive case and has carried out a drill to ensure all measures are covered.

Feedback was taken following the drill and class discussions eventuated, allowing the students time to ask any questions. This was a calm and positive experience which allowed clarification and ensured that students and staff were comfortable with procedures which have been put in place.

We take this opportunity to thank all families for your patience and understanding in adhering to our procedures here at school.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Our library is taking shape and is now open during lunch play on Thursdays and Fridays. It has been fabulous to see students enjoying their new space reading, drawing, playing games or just relaxing.

New books continue to arrive for our library, many of these have been kindly donated by family and friends of the school. Thank you!

Last week, our art journey 'around the world' took us to Africa. In Stage 1, the children completed some magnificent textural artworks of African families carrying their food and water in baskets on their heads.

The use of hessian fabric for the baskets added a textural element to their drawings, for which they used acrylic pastels on brown paper. What will be in store next week?

6SD students at South Grafton Public have constructed models to test their designs, scale and dimensions using paddle pop sticks.

SOUTH GRAFTON PUBLIC SCHOOL

South Grafton Public School will be involved in a number of excellent initiatives over the next few weeks.

On Wednesday 26th August we will be holding two Performing Arts concerts for our Infants and Primary campuses. Our Performing Arts program is truly outstanding and we are looking forward to this showcase.

We welcomed back Mr Tapp last week and he will be organising these concerts for our school. Our school will be videoing and taking photos of these concerts which will be highlighted on our school Facebook page as unfortunately due to NSW DEC guidelines parents cannot attend. The video component will be snippets of each performance.

Our Book Fair opens Friday 21st August (Week 5) and students will be able to browse and write a Wish List from that day.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions purchasing will be a little different this year.

More information is available here.

Parents can purchase online for their students and books can be collected at the Book Fair, or students can purchase directly from Book Fair using cash only.

Our Book Character Parade is on Tuesday, 1st September so get your thinking caps on to work out which character you will come dressed as this year. We love to see imaginative and creative costumes, not really expensive ones. There will be book prizes awarded to the most fantastic costumes!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our Book Character Parade will also be a little different this year.

We will host one parade per campus, and we are unable to invite family members to school to watch our fantastic parades this year. Infants parade will be at 9.30am and the Primary parade will be at 11.30am.

Last Wednesday we had two Rugby League teams participate in a Gala Day with Grafton PS at McKittrick Park. All of our students had a fun day and showed great team spirit and sportsmanship.

Last Thursday our prefects were involved in their second leadership development day which was held at our school and led by Mrs McIntyre and Mr Zacek. The students were working on some initiatives to further improve their understanding of our school pride values.

We are ENROLLING NOW FOR KINDERGARTEN 2021. Please complete your enrolment forms and lodge with either office to help us with our planning for 2021. It is very important we have a good idea of our numbers as our staffing is decided each year on school numbers which have to be processed by November.

South Grafton public School students in Stage 3 are working on a project where they are tasked with researching and designing a chicken coop.

6SD have constructed models to test their designs, scale and dimensions using paddle pop sticks.

6SD students at South Grafton Public have constructed models to test their designs, scale and dimensions using paddle pop sticks.

Canteen

PRIMARY

Monday Suellen Davies, HELP NEEDED

Tuesday Bronwen Brown, HELP NEEDED

Wednesday Suellen Davies, HELP NEEDED

Thursday Belinda Wormald, HELP NEEDED

Friday Norma Purnell, Suellen Davies

INFANTS

Monday Rhonda King, HELP NEEDED

Tuesday Jasmin Wyse, HELP NEEDED

Wednesday Jodie Carter, Rebecca Milligan

Thursday Rebecca Milligan, Phoebe Campbell

Friday Jody Tapp, Rebecca Milligan

6SD students at South Grafton Public have constructed models to test their designs, scale and dimensions using paddle pop sticks.

MACLEAN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Teaching music can have numerous benefits for primary school children from helping with confidence to encouraging creativity and learning skills that can be used across all key learning areas.

Maclean Public students have been "racing" to learn the notes on the treble stave which will land them in good stead to learn more complicated tunes on various melodic instruments in class.

Maclean Public students have been "racing" to learn the notes on the treble stave.

Members of the school band, recorder group and percussion and string ensembles are all rehearsing weekly, working towards presenting a virtual concert later in the year.