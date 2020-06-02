School sees off principal with epic farewell

Clarence Valley Anglican School said their goodbyes to long-standing principal Martin Oates last week.

Clarence Valley Anglican School said their goodbyes to long-standing principal Martin Oates last week.

CLARENCE Valley Anglican School last week said goodbye to longstanding principal Martin Oates as he entered his retirement from the trade.

A CVAS representative had plenty of nice things to say about a favourite from around the campus.

"For over four years Mr Oates has been at the helm of CVAS as our principal. Last Friday we farewelled him as he enters the next phase of his life. Retirement," the representative said.

Sending Oates off in style, staff and students arranged a digitally choreographed dance in his honour.

Clarence Valley Anglican School said their goodbyes to long-standing principal Martin Oates last week.

"The Cathedral Campus gave Mr Oates a send-off on Friday morning with a flash mob dance and the Clarenza Campus held a surprise Zoom service where he was presented with a book of memories to take with him," the representative said.

It is clear to see how much the staff and students cared for Oates, and while the next principal is sure to do just as good a job, the departing favourite will leave big boots to fill in his absence.

"Our students and staff wish Mr Oates enjoyment in this new chapter of life and thank you for all your hard work and dedication to our school."