Clarence schools go oar-fully close at weekend

The Kings College Championship Schoolboy under-17 eights team prepare for their race during the Head of the Clarence River Regatta rowing in Grafton on December 7, 2019.

The Kings College Championship Schoolboy under-17 eights team prepare for their race during the Head of the Clarence River Regatta rowing in Grafton on December 7, 2019.

ROWING: A raft of rowers ascended on the Clarence River last weekend for the annual Head of the Clarence River and Grafton Rowing Club Regatta’s in Grafton.

Schools from Brisbane right down to Sydney took part in Saturday’s racing action with some Clarence Valley competitors giving them a real run for their money.

Maclean High School were best represented with a third place finish in the championship schoolgirls under-17 coxed quads behind Centenary and PLC Sydney.

Maclean High Schoolgirl under-17 coxed quad final during the Head of the Clarence River Regatta rowing in Grafton on December 7, 2019.

The Lower Clarence school was also sixth and seventh in the under-17 schoolgirls single scull as well as third in the under-17 championship schoolboys quad scull.

Maclean’s Lachlan Maxwell had the highest finish for the day with a second in the under-17 single scull.

Lower Clarence were well represented in the Grafton Rowing Club Regatta with some top places.

South Graton and Grafton High also took some silverware across some top division 1 and division 2 races.

Across the start line of schoolboys eight final at the Head of the Clarence River Regatta in Grafton on Saturday, November 7, 2019.

Grafton Rowing Club member Marion White said the weekend “went really well.”

“It was a very good regatta and we’re quite happy with the results,” she said.

While visiting competitors were dominant, White believes Clarence Valley rowers do well up against them.

“Local rowers didnt have a lot of success but we held our own under the conditions,” she said.

Grafton was feeling the affects of the surrounding bushfires on Saturday with a thick blanket of smoke but conditions cleared for Sunday’s races.

“It was nice to have clearer weather on Sunday,” White said.

“It was a good day day for it. A lot of the competitors from Saturday stayed to compete in more events on Sunday.

“The smoke wasn’t ideal but overall, it was another successful year.”

SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS - HEAD OF THE CLARENCE RIVER REGATTA

Championship schoolboy eight winners- St Joseph’s/ Redlands

Championship schoolgirl quad scull winners- Centenary, third place- Maclean High School

Championship schoolboy double scull winners- The Kings College, fourth place- Maclean High School

Championship schoolboy singl scull winner- Nudgee College, second place- Maclean High School.

SUNDAY HIGHLIGHTS- GRAFTON ROWING CLUB REGATTA

Men’s under-17 single scull winner- Lower Clarence (Lachlan Maxwell.

Women’s under-15/16 double scull winners- Grafton High (Dungey, Dungey)

Women’s 15/16 quad scull winners- Lower Clarence

Full results can be found at rowingnsw.asn.au.