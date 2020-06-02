Local schools relish Reconciliation Week

St. Joseph's Primary School students celebrate National Sorry Day with a visual telling of the introduction of the event.

ST. JOSEPH'S Primary was among a large number of Clarence Valley schools to take part in this year's Reconciliation Week.

A St Joseph's representative spoke of the importance of the week and National Sorry Day in our schools.

"National Sorry Day is an annual day of remembrance to acknowledge the injustice experienced by members of the Stolen Generation," the representative said.

"Stage 2 and 3's HSIE indigenous lessons have centred around the Stolen Generation and these stages joined together for a special liturgy to pray, reflect, and acknowledge the grief, suffering and injustice which deeply affected so many families.

"Thank you Miss Liz for your preparation, guidance and knowledge in assisting the students in their learning and understanding."

Maclean Public School students gather round to learn more about Indigenous culture and history for Reconciliation Week.

Maclean Public School (pictured page 12) and Yamba Public School (pictured below) also sent in images of their students acknowledging the First Nation People.