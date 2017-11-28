Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Clarence schools shine on the big screen

ABOVE: The 13th Annual Big River Public Schools Film Festival screened held at South Grafton High School.
ABOVE: The 13th Annual Big River Public Schools Film Festival screened held at South Grafton High School.

FORGET the Oscars - the Big River Film Festival screens supreme.

Clarence Valley public schools beat Hollywood at its own game with six schools premiering eight new releases last week.

The 13th Annual Big River Public Schools Film Festival recently screened at South Grafton High School to an enthusiastic audience of more than 300 people.

The high-tech video and sound systems recently installed at the venue were superb, as were the films, which were all created by students under the guidance of their teachers.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For the students of Coutts Crossing, Iluka, Maclean, Nymboida, Ulmarra and Wooli public schools, the project was an opportunity to work in a team, write a script, master film editing, interpret bias and under- stand ways to present research and storytelling with high impact.

These are significant skills in a world where processing visual information is increasing.

There was something for everyone as the festival used film, 2D animation and 3D animation across the genres of documentary, drama, comedy and music video.

Started right here in the Clarence Valley, the Big River Public Schools Film Festival is the longest running primary school film festival in Australia.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Wait for licence is now longer

Wait for licence is now longer

A SOUTH Grafton man faced Grafton Local Court yesterday after police caught him driving an unregistered, uninsured car while disqualified from driving

Gwydir Highway closed for blasting

The Gwydir Highway will be closed later this week as RMS conducts controlled blasting.

RMS carrying out safety improvement work

Grafton duo carves up Bellingen bowling

IN FORM: Kaitlin Pardoe top scored for Grafton High against Bellingen on 96 not out.

Ensbey and Pardoe combine in unbeaten 177-run stand.

'My focus is him waking up': Wife speaks after gas explosion

Scott and Liz Jones with their youngest child, Stella.

"Amazing" support for Scott Jones' family

Local Partners