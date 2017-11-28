Clarence schools shine on the big screen

FORGET the Oscars - the Big River Film Festival screens supreme.

Clarence Valley public schools beat Hollywood at its own game with six schools premiering eight new releases last week.

The 13th Annual Big River Public Schools Film Festival recently screened at South Grafton High School to an enthusiastic audience of more than 300 people.

The high-tech video and sound systems recently installed at the venue were superb, as were the films, which were all created by students under the guidance of their teachers.

For the students of Coutts Crossing, Iluka, Maclean, Nymboida, Ulmarra and Wooli public schools, the project was an opportunity to work in a team, write a script, master film editing, interpret bias and under- stand ways to present research and storytelling with high impact.

These are significant skills in a world where processing visual information is increasing.

There was something for everyone as the festival used film, 2D animation and 3D animation across the genres of documentary, drama, comedy and music video.

Started right here in the Clarence Valley, the Big River Public Schools Film Festival is the longest running primary school film festival in Australia.