Dudley Jones Shield winners Grafton Public School (top left) and runners-up St Mary's (bottom left) as well as Sharon Edwards Shield winners St Mary's (top right) and runners-up St Joseph's (bottom right) at the annual Dudley Jones Tennis Shield at the Grafton City Tennis Courts last Friday.
Tennis

Clarence schools take the court for Dudley Jones Shield

Mitchell Keenan
by
25th Sep 2019 4:49 PM
TENNIS: Clarence Valley primary schools came together for the 51st annual Dudley Jones Tennis Shield tournament at the Grafton City tennis courts last Friday.

The event, organised by Coutts Crossing Public School, welcomed participants from all over the Clarence Valley with Baryulgil, Cowper and CVAS schools competing for the first time.

Teams of four were selected from each school and while the larger schools went to battle for the Dudley Jones Shield, smaller schools had the chance to play for the Sharon Edwards Shield.

Coutts Crossing Public's Yvonne Cameron was an organiser of the event and she was excited for the 51st edition of the tournament.

"It's always a great competition and it's excellent that the smaller schools have their own prize to play for,” Cameron said.

Students braved some difficult conditions on the day including some warm sunshine and a heavy downpour in the afternoon.

Fellow competition organiser Debra Dewberry said the two shields were well contested as good sportsmanship was on display.

"It was a great day of friendship and fun was had by all of those who attended,” Dewberry said.

DUDLEY JONES

Winners: Grafton Public

Runners-up: St Mary's Primary

Dudley Jones Shield runners up St Mary's at the annual Dudley Jones Tennis Shield at the Grafton City Tennis Courts last Friday.
SHARON EDWARDS

Winners: St Mary's Primary

Sharon Edwards Shield winners St Mary's at the annual Dudley Jones Tennis Shield at the Grafton City Tennis Courts last Friday.
Runners-up: St Joseph's Primary

Sharon Edwards Shield runners up St Josephs at the annual Dudley Jones Tennis Shield at the Grafton City Tennis Courts last Friday.
