Clarence SES sends help to Lismore

A flooded front yard on Yamba Road during a heavy deluge on Thursday, 30th March, 2017.

WHILE our neighbours in Lismore were inundated with rain and flooding overnight, the Clarence Valley has come out relatively unscathed.

Clarence/Nambucca Region SES Publicity Officer Leanne Cooper said it was a relatively quiet night for the Clarence Valley.

"Overnight for the whole region we had 17 calls, most of those were sandbag jobs,” she said.

"There were no flood rescues, so a big tick to the community for not driving through flood waters.”

Ms Cooper said the Clarence/Nambucca region had sent the majority of resources to the Richmond/Tweed region to help emergency services crews in the area.

”Were supporting our colleagues in Richmond/Tweed, were sending every available resource there,” Ms Cooper said.

"We're running on skeleton crews in the Clarence Valley.”

Now, the Clarence Valley SES crews are tiding up jobs they responded to overnight.

"It was relatively quiet overnight, but we would encourage our people to be careful on the roads a lot of the roads are breaking up and there are major pot holes,” she said.