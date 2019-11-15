Menu
SAD TIMES: Aldi lovers across the North Coast will have to struggle on for two weeks while the Grafton store is closed for two weeks due to renovations.
News

Clarence shoppers brace themselves for tough fortnight

TIM JARRETT
by
15th Nov 2019 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYONE'S favourite German grocer is closing its doors, but not for too long.

Aldi Grafton are closing for two weeks beginnning this Sunday evening in order to complete a renovation in time for Christmas.

Aldi assistant manager Sarah Learmonth said it was part of a broader plan by the company to change their store layout in a way that works "even better than the current one”.

"The store is having a refit and is going to look like a completely different store from the inside,” she said.

"It will a little bit bigger and a little more open with new flooring, new freezers and a whole new look for the store.

"They do look really good once they have a refit done.”

However, in news that will no doubt disappoint the extreme bargain hunters of the Clarence, all the Aldi stock will not be sold off before the store's temporary closure.

"We will allocate it to other stores, they will sell it and we will get brand new stock back in again,” she said.

The store closure will begin on Sunday, November 17 and will be reopening two weeks later at 8am on Saturday November 30.

aldi aldi supermarkets grafton aldi shopping
Grafton Daily Examiner

